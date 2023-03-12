Fatal crash closes southbound traffic on I-15 near Santaquin

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Santaquin, Utah, Sunday afternoon.

UHP Trooper Alexander told KSL that I-15 is closed near mile marker 240, which is near Rocky Ridge, just south of Santaquin.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation website, southbound traffic will remain closed for a couple of hours.

The website also lists at least two other incidents in the area at mile marker 235 near Mona, Utah, and mile marker 225 near Nephi, Utah.

This story will be updated with more information when provided.

