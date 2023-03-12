Man killed after two cars lose control, crash on I-15 near Santaquin

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed after his car lost control due to slick roads and crashed into another spun-out car Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a white Tesla sedan was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 240 when it lost control due to slushy conditions.

The Tesla left the road, struck a cable barrier, and rebounded across the lanes into the median.

“Shortly after, a PT Cruiser also lost control and spun into the median at the same location. The PT Cruiser struck the parked Tesla with its rear end,” states the UHP press release.

The female driver of the PT Cruiser was injured and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. The PT Cruiser’s male passenger suffered fatal injuries.

UHP said it is still investigating the crash and will release the identity of the killed man pending family notification.

The press release did not mention the status of the Tesla driver.

