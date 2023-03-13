Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

SR-39 shutdown after 3 car crash, police investigating possible DUI

Mar 12, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm
The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A three-car crash on State Route 39 caused the canyon to be closed for an hour Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Alexander told KSL that a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-39 at mile marker 10 when it entered the eastbound lanes and hit another car.

Alexander said a third car was involved, but the driver swerved into a snowbank to avoid the initial crash.

The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams) The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams) The three-car accident in Old Trappers Loop. (Courtesy: Zac Williams)

The westbound driver was the only person injured and sent to the hospital. Police believe he was driving under the influence and are investigating.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, the road was cleared by 6 p.m.

The scene of the fatal crash on I-15 near Santaquin, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)...
Michael Houck

Man killed after two cars lose control, crash on I-15 near Santaquin

A man was killed after his car lost control due to slick roads and crashed into another spun-out car Sunday afternoon. 
22 hours ago
A warning sign on the Steed Pond information post. (North Davis Fire District)...
Michael Houck

4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries

North Davis Fire District is warning people not to step on the ice at Steed Pond in Centerville after four people fell through Saturday.
22 hours ago
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.
22 hours ago
The skier who died in an avalanche, 46 year old Ryan Barr from San Diego, California. (Courtesy: Th...
Ladd Egan

Out-of-state skier dies in Thursday’s Summit County avalanche

Details emerge from the fatal avalanche that occurred Thursday, killing one and injuring another.
3 days ago
(GoFundMe)...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

A West Valley man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman while she was playing with her 2-year-old daughter in their front yard.
7 days ago
FILE: Sgt. Nick Napierski shows how to navigate snowy and icy Utah roads safely. (KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Nearly 100 crashes during Monday’s morning commute

Early snow made for a rough morning commute for drivers Monday with nearly 100 crashes.
7 days ago

SR-39 shutdown after 3 car crash, police investigating possible DUI