SR-39 shutdown after 3 car crash, police investigating possible DUI

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A three-car crash on State Route 39 caused the canyon to be closed for an hour Sunday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Alexander told KSL that a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-39 at mile marker 10 when it entered the eastbound lanes and hit another car.

Alexander said a third car was involved, but the driver swerved into a snowbank to avoid the initial crash.

The westbound driver was the only person injured and sent to the hospital. Police believe he was driving under the influence and are investigating.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s website, the road was cleared by 6 p.m.

