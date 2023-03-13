Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SEARCH & RESCUES

Search and rescue crews respond to downed helicopter and 2 snowmobile accidents

Mar 12, 2023, 7:41 PM
The downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)...
The downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)
(Wasatch County Search & Rescue)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews had a busy day on Saturday after responding to a helicopter crash and two different snowmobile accidents.

According to the search and rescue Facebook page, their first call was a helicopter that went down at approximately 11:17 a.m at the Strawberry Reservoir

Two people were in the chopper, and both walked away with some “small cuts and bruises.” The Facebook post did not say what caused the helicopter to go down.

The downed helicopter at Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

Soon after that, at approximately 11:24 a.m. near Tower Mountain, crews were alerted to a “serious” snowmobile accident with a snowmobile on top of the driver.

According to search & rescue, LifeFlight was on its way, but the “patient was able to recover enough to make it out on his own power.”

Search and rescue crews responding to the snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

The last rescue occurred at approximately 1:02 p.m., at the Strawberry River parking lot, for a “snowmobile vs. trailer” accident.

The snowmobiler told crews that their arm was having issues, but the Facebook post didn’t mention the severity of their injuries.

The snowmobile vs. trailer accident. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Search & Rescues

A warning sign on the Steed Pond information post. (North Davis Fire District)...
Michael Houck

4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries

North Davis Fire District is warning people not to step on the ice at Steed Pond in Centerville after four people fell through Saturday.
20 hours ago
FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...
Michael Houck

Massachusetts man dead after collapsing at Arches National Park

A 71-year-old man died while hiking in Arches National Park after collapsing to the ground with his family Friday afternoon.
16 days ago
First responders on the scene of the fatal fall at the Hurricane Overlook (Courtesy: Chaice Moyes)...
Michael Houck

Teen killed after climbing accident on Hurricane Overlook

A 17-year-old boy died after falling off a cliff while climbing the Hurricane Overlook Saturday evening.
23 days ago
Chris Sloan, the grandfather of 14-year-old Jayden Davis. (KSL-TV)...
Alex Cabrero

‘He was a pretty good kid,’ grandfather of Tooele teen remembers his grandson

The grandfather of the Tooele teen who tragically died after falling into ice says his grandson was a natural-born leader who always wanted to learn and achieve.
27 days ago
14-year-old Jayden Davis' who tragically died after falling into the Settlement Canyon Reservoir. (...
Michael Houck

Police identify teenager who died at Tooele reservoir

Local officials have released the identity of the teenager who fell through the ice in Tooele County Monday night.
27 days ago
(Lauren Steinbrecher/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Search crews recover body of teen who fell through ice at Tooele reservoir

Police say the body of a 14-year-old who fell through the ice at Settlement Canyon Reservoir in Tooele County has been recovered.
27 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Search and rescue crews respond to downed helicopter and 2 snowmobile accidents