Search and rescue crews respond to downed helicopter and 2 snowmobile accidents

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews had a busy day on Saturday after responding to a helicopter crash and two different snowmobile accidents.

According to the search and rescue Facebook page, their first call was a helicopter that went down at approximately 11:17 a.m at the Strawberry Reservoir

Two people were in the chopper, and both walked away with some “small cuts and bruises.” The Facebook post did not say what caused the helicopter to go down.

Soon after that, at approximately 11:24 a.m. near Tower Mountain, crews were alerted to a “serious” snowmobile accident with a snowmobile on top of the driver.

According to search & rescue, LifeFlight was on its way, but the “patient was able to recover enough to make it out on his own power.”

The last rescue occurred at approximately 1:02 p.m., at the Strawberry River parking lot, for a “snowmobile vs. trailer” accident.

The snowmobiler told crews that their arm was having issues, but the Facebook post didn’t mention the severity of their injuries.

