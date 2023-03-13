Close
SR 31 closed until Thursday due to avalanches

Mar 12, 2023, 9:51 PM
An avalanche blocking of SR 31 in Huntington Canyon. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A part of Huntington Canyon will remain closed for the week as clean-up crews remove avalanche debris.

On Saturday evening, the Emery County sheriff’s office said that State Route 31 was closed from the Crandall Canyon intersection to Fairview, Utah, because of an avalanche.

The next day, Utah Department of Transportation officials advised the sheriff’s office that conditions had worsened in the canyon and several more avalanches were impacting the roadway.

“UDOT stated that they will be bringing in a helicopter for avalanche control and will then begin clean up efforts,” according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Officials expect clean-up to take most of the week and hope to reopen the road by Thursday.

