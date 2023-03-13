Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar winners 2023: See the full list

Mar 12, 2023, 10:34 PM
Daniel Kwan embraces Michelle Yeoh after he and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best original sc...
Daniel Kwan embraces Michelle Yeoh after he and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best original screenplay ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"). [9Carlos Barria/Reuters]
("Everything Everywhere All at Once")
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The 95th Academy Awards were presented on Sunday

See below for a full list of the nominees. The winners are indicated in bold.

BEST PICTURE

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany *WINNER

“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina

“Close,” Belgium

“EO,” Poland

“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“The Elephant Whisperers” *WINNER

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SONG

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” *WINNER

“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” *WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking” *WINNER

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” *WINNER

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” *WINNER

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick” *WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *WINNER

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye” *WINNER

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *WINNER

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” *WINNER

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FILM EDITING

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale” *WINNER

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

