Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Mar 13, 2023, 6:26 AM
A boat sits overturned on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bul...
A boat sits overturned on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAN DIEGO (AP) — At least eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats capsized in shallow but treacherous surf amid heavy fog, authorities said Sunday, marking one of the deadliest maritime human smuggling operations ever off of U.S. shores.

A Spanish-speaking woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 Saturday night to report the other vessel overturned in waves at Black’s Beach, authorities said. She said there were 15 people on the capsized vessel and eight on hers.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pulled bodies of eight adults from the water, but fog hampered the search for additional victims.

Recovery efforts resumed Sunday but no additional bodies were found. The Coast Guard announced on Twitter that the search was suspended at 3:30 p.m.

Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said rescuers found the two boats overturned in shallow waters when they arrived. Surf was modest, with swells around 3 feet (1 meter), but skies were foggy and black.

“That area is very hazardous, even in the daytime,” Gartland said at a news conference. “It has a series of sandbars and in-shore rip currents, so you can think that you can land in some sand or get to waist-high, knee-high water and think that you’re able to be safe to exit the water, but there’s long, in-shore holes. If you step into those holes, those rip currents will pull you along the shore and back out to sea.”

Black’s Beach is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego in a secluded area not far from the popular La Jolla Shores. Its reputation for some of the best breaks in Southern California draws many surfers.

Hundreds of maritime smuggling operations occur every year off California’s coast and sometimes turn fatal. In May 2021, a packed boat carrying migrants capsized and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others.

Smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders. Pangas enter from Mexico in the dead of night, sometimes charting hundreds of miles north. Recreational boats try to mix in unnoticed with fishing and pleasure vessels during the day.

South of the U.S. border, there are many secluded, private beaches with gated entrances between high-rises with magnificent ocean views, some only partially built because funds dried up during construction. Popotla, a fishing hamlet where narrow streets are lined with vendors selling a wide variety of local catch, is favored among smugglers for its large, sandy beach and relatively gentle waves.

At least some of Saturday’s victims were Mexican, according to the consulate in San Diego, but how many was unknown. Illegal crossings have soared under President Joe Biden, with many migrants turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents and being released in the United States to pursue their cases in immigration court.

A pandemic rule scheduled to end May 11 denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 but enforcement has fallen disproportionately on Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans and El Salvadorans because those have been the only nationalities that Mexico agreed to take back.

As a result, people of those four countries have been more likely to try to elude capture, knowing they are likely to be expelled under the public health rule, known as Title 42 authority. Mexico recently began taking back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans under Title 42.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

CORRECTS NUMBER OF ACRES TO 16 MILLION NOT 13 MILLION - FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by C...
Matthew Daly and Chris Megerian

AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

The Biden administration is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision.
10 hours ago
Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everythi...
Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win directing, writing Oscars

The writing-and-directing duo the Daniels won three Oscars apiece on a dominant night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
10 hours ago
Daniel Kwan embraces Michelle Yeoh after he and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best original sc...
Sandra Gonzalez

Oscar winners 2023: See the full list

The film '"Everything Everywhere All at Once' won seven of the ten categories it was nominated for during Sunday night's Oscars.
1 day ago
A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, M...
Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian, and Cathy Bussewitz

US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

The US government says all Silicon Valley Bank clients will have access to funds and has announced steps to prevent more bank runs.
1 day ago
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Chris Megerian and Matthew Daly

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday new protections against oil drilling in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.
1 day ago
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast