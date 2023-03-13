Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

Mar 13, 2023, 7:21 AM | Updated: 8:12 am
CORRECTS NUMBER OF ACRES TO 16 MILLION NOT 13 MILLION - FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by C...
CORRECTS NUMBER OF ACRES TO 16 MILLION NOT 13 MILLION - FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(ConocoPhillips via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is approving the controversial major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The decision being announced Monday is one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate choices and is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s pledges.

Biden’s plan would allow three drill sites initially, the sources said, which project developer ConocoPhillips has said would include about 219 total wells. The company has said it considers that option workable. ConocoPhillips will relinquish rights to about 68,000 acres of existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, two of the sources said.

The sources have direct knowledge of the administration’s plan but did not want to be identified before an official announcement.

Climate activists have been outraged that Biden appeared open to greenlighting the project, which they said put Biden’s climate legacy at risk. Allowing oil company ConocoPhillips to move forward with the drilling plan also would break Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil drilling on public lands, they say.

The administration’s decision is not likely to be the last word, with litigation expected regardless of the outcome.

ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Willow project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, create up to 2,500 jobs during construction and 300 long-term jobs, and generate billions of dollars in royalties and tax revenues for the federal, state and local governments, the company says.

The project, located in the federally designated National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, enjoys widespread political support in the state. Alaska Native state lawmakers recently met with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to urge support for Willow.

But environmental activists have promoted a #StopWillow campaign on social media, seeking to remind Biden of his pledges to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy.

The administration’s decision comes after the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as part of an environmental review, advanced in February a development option calling for up to three drill sites initially, which it said would include about 219 total wells. ConocoPhillips Alaska said it considered that option workable.

Alaska’s Republican U.S. senators warned any further limits could kill the project, rendering it uneconomic.

But the land management agency noted the final decision might look different, and the U.S. Interior Department said it had “substantial concerns” about the project and the option the agency advanced, “including direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence.”

Alaska’s bipartisan congressional delegation met with Biden and his advisers in early March to plead their case for the project, while environmental groups rallied opposition and urged project opponents to place pressure on the administration.

The administration’s decision is not likely to be the last word, with litigation expected regardless of the outcome.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everythi...
Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win directing, writing Oscars

The writing-and-directing duo the Daniels won three Oscars apiece on a dominant night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
8 hours ago
A boat sits overturned on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bul...
Elliott Spagat and Gregory Bull

8 dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Authorities say at least eight people were killed when two migrant smugglings boat overturned off the coast of San Diego.
8 hours ago
Daniel Kwan embraces Michelle Yeoh after he and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best original sc...
Sandra Gonzalez

Oscar winners 2023: See the full list

The film '"Everything Everywhere All at Once' won seven of the ten categories it was nominated for during Sunday night's Oscars.
1 day ago
A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, M...
Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian, and Cathy Bussewitz

US government moves to stop potential banking crisis

The US government says all Silicon Valley Bank clients will have access to funds and has announced steps to prevent more bank runs.
1 day ago
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the ...
Chris Megerian and Matthew Daly

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday new protections against oil drilling in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.
1 day ago
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Raja Razek and Theresa Waldrop

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska