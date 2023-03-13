Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Man dies in Arches National Park

Mar 13, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:55 am
Rock formation with an arch in barren landscape...
Turret Arch in Arches National Park on Dec. 11, 2022. (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)
(Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MOAB, Utah — A 56-year-old man died in Arches National Park, after unsuccessful CPR efforts to resuscitate him.

According to the National Park Service, rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at Devils Garden Trail on Sunday.

Police with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded. Aid was rendered, but ultimately resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than a month ago, another man died in the park after collapsing while on a hike.

Massachusetts man dead after collapsing at Arches National Park

No other information was immediately available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighb...
Dan Rascon

Ballpark community discusses neighborhood’s future, after Salt Lake Bees 2025 exit

On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighborhood after the Salt Lake Bees exit in 2025.
18 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TV...
Matt Rascon

Utah’s tech industry reacts to Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, government help

As state, federal and tech industry leaders scrambled to find a solution over the weekend, many founders and CEOs wondered whether they would be able to pay their employees after Silicon Valley Bank failed.
18 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Propane leak caused fatal Utah house explosion

Fire officials determined a propane leak caused the explosion that left one person dead and two critically injured last Thursday. 
18 hours ago
Homeless tents...
Jed Boal

Strategic plan to address homelessness in Utah focused on collaboration, housing

The Utah Homelessness Council has launched the state’s new strategic plan to address homelessness statewide.
18 hours ago
(Washington County Sheriff's Office)...
Eliza Pace

Man in serious condition after surviving fall over 15 feet into slot canyon

A man is in serious condition after falling 15-20 feet in a slot canyon
18 hours ago
(KSL TV's Earthquake Tracker)...
Eliza Pace

Yellowstone experiences multiple small earthquakes Monday

Yellowstone National Park has had over 20 small earthquakes in the last two hours. 
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Man dies in Arches National Park