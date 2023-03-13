Man dies in Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah — A 56-year-old man died in Arches National Park, after unsuccessful CPR efforts to resuscitate him.

According to the National Park Service, rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress at Devils Garden Trail on Sunday.

Police with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical also responded. Aid was rendered, but ultimately resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than a month ago, another man died in the park after collapsing while on a hike.

No other information was immediately available.

