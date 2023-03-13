Close
ENTERTAINMENT

How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online

Mar 13, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 3:16 pm
This combination of photos shows promotional art from Oscar-winning films, top row from left, "All ...
This combination of photos shows promotional art from Oscar-winning films, top row from left, "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," bottom row from left, "RRR," "The Whale," Top Gun: Maverick," and "Women Talking." (Netflix/20th Century Studios/A24/Netflix/Netflix/Focus Features/Paramount/United Artists via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Netflix/20th Century Studios/A24/Netflix/Netflix/Focus Features/Paramount/United Artists via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the historic win for Michelle Yeoh. Stories of family permeated 2022 cinema and winners this year, as did big-budget blockbusters (even if they were denied top honors Sunday night).

Even the Oscars itself is now streaming — you can find the star-studded ceremony on Hulu. Some of the winning films are still in theaters but most are available online to stream now with either a subscription or as a digital rental. Here’s where you can find many of 2022’s Oscars-winning films:

“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE”

Seven wins including best picture. Digital purchase.

The A24-produced indie “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has been a critical success and crowd-pleaser since it came out last spring. The film won best picture and Michelle Yeoh became the first Paramount+ with a Showtime add-on.

“ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT”

Four wins. Netflix.

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” is an unflinching German-language adaptation of a classic antiwar novel about life and death in the World War I trenches. It won four Oscars including best international feature and cinematography. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

“THE WHALE”

Two wins. Digital purchase.

Amazon.

“TOP GUN: MAVERICK”

Sound. Paramount+.

Amazon.

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER”

Visual effects. Still in theaters.

still in theaters and is not yet available for streaming.

“WOMEN TALKING”

Adapted screenplay. Digital rental.

Director Sarah Polley Amazon.

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER”

Costume design. Disney+.

Designer Ruth E. Carter won the Oscar for costume design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her death of Chadwick Boseman allows the audience to grieve the character T’Challa and Boseman. The Ryan Coogler-directed film is available to stream on Disney+.

“NAVALNY”

HBO Max.

“Navalny” is a portrait of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, following an attempt on his life. The documentary feature-winning film has all the makings of a Hollywood thriller. It is available to stream on HBO Max.

“GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO”

Best animated feature. Netflix.

The decades-old child’s tale “Pinocchio” gets retold through the lens of Guillermo Del Toro’s dark mind. This is not the Disney version of “Pinocchio” — in Del Toro’s still musical version, themes of fascism are explored. The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton and Ewan McGregor and it won best animated feature. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

“RRR”

Netflix.

S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic “RRR” is one of India’s most expensive — and top-grossing — films of all time. It pairs two of Tollywood’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, as revolutionaries fighting against the British colonialists in 1920. The film, which won for original song “Naatu Naatu,” topped Netflix’s streaming charts over the summer and is still available to watch there.

 

How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online