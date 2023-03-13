Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

First nor’easter of the season set to hit the Northeast and New England

Mar 13, 2023, 2:51 PM
A major spring nor'easter is in the making and will have far-reached effects on the Northeast and N...
A major spring nor'easter is in the making and will have far-reached effects on the Northeast and New England this week. (CNN Weather)
(CNN Weather)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Much of the Northeast and New England so far has experienced an unusually quiet winter season (aside from areas around the Great Lakes). However, it is all changing this week.

We are already into meteorological spring as of March 1, which means we did not see a single nor’easter in the winter months, and hardly any snow for some of the East Coast’s big cities. But a major spring nor’easter is in the making and will have far-reached effects on the Northeast and New England this week.

“Overnight Monday, a coastal low pressure will strengthen rapidly into a major nor’easter that significantly impacts the Northeast beginning later Monday night through Wednesday,” the Weather Prediction Center said.

A nor’easter is a coastal storm with winds out of the northeast. Nor’easters are notorious for bringing huge impacts such as heavy rain, snow, strong winds, power outages and coastal flooding.

Areas around New York City will begin feeling the storm’s effects later today. Heavy rain and windy conditions will be the opening act, before the storm peaks tonight through Tuesday evening. Closer to Boston, the storm will peak Tuesday into Wednesday.

“The heavy-wet nature of the snow, combined with max wind gusts up to 50 mph, will result in scattered to widespread power outages and tree damage,” the prediction center explained. “Similar impacts could be felt along the I-95 corridor from New York City to Boston.”

Along Cape Cod and the islands, winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Further inland, winds will top 50-55 mph, adding to the threat of falling tree limbs and power outages.

More than 20 million people are under winter alerts in advance of the storm, including cities like Boston and Worchester in Massachusetts, Albany and Syracuse in New York and Portland, Maine.

Heavy, wet snow could fall at two to three inches per hour, resulting in up to a foot of snow in the higher elevations of the Northeast. The area includes the Catskills and southern Adirondacks in New York, Berkshires and Worcester Hills in Massachusetts, Monadnocks and White Mountains in New Hampshire, and southern Green Mountains in Vermont. Localized snow totals of 24 to 30 inches are possible.

“We’re trying to tell people not to focus on the amount of snow that you’ve got. Some areas are going to have a lot and other areas will only get four or five inches,” noted Glen Field, warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service office in Boston. ” Anything more than four inches of heavy wet snow will be enough loading to knock down trees, power lines, and lose power,” he added.

Along with rain, snow, gusty winds and possible power outages, another big concern along the coast will be coastal flooding and beach erosion. For coastal areas in New York and Connecticut, residents can expect water to run a foot to a foot and a half above normal levels. This could result in flooding in coastal communities. Also, four-foot waves will break along the shoreline, leading to beach erosion.

Get the latest on the nor’easter here

The storm is coming late in the season, however, it is not unheard of. Nor’easters can strike the Northeast through April. In 1997, a nor’easter on April Fools’ Day buried New England. However, it is odd the first one of the season is striking so late. According to Field, New Englanders knew better than to count on the season finishing without a nor’easter.

“I think everybody was still expecting that we were going to get one,” Field said.

By late Wednesday, the nor’easter will push out, leaving chilly and windy conditions.

Ahead of the storm, Maine Gov. Janet Mills ordered state offices closed Tuesday.

“I encourage Maine people to stay off the roads if they can, plan for extra time if traveling, and give plenty of space to road crews and first responders working hard to keep us safe,” Mills said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

An avalanche blocking of SR 31 in Huntington Canyon. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)...
Michael Houck

SR 31 closed until Thursday due to avalanches

A part of Huntington Canyon will remain closed for the week as cleanup crews remove avalanche debris.
2 days ago
The collapsed roof. (KSLTV)...
Shelby Lofton

‘Very rough wake up:’ Heavy snow causes roof collapse for a Morgan County family

A family living in a Morgan County house got a rude awakening Sunday morning when their roof caved in due to the heavy snow.
2 days ago
A flooded area in Garfield County....
Andrew Adams and Michael Houck

Flooding hits Garfield County due to frozen ground and rain storm

The combination of heavy rain and ice-covered dirt is causing damage to some homes in Garfield County Saturday. 
2 days ago
Carson Potter and his father Craig, filling sandbags to prepare for possible spring flooding. (KSLT...
Alex Cabrero

Tremonton residents, city officials prepare for upcoming spring flooding

Tremonton is another Utah city preparing for the winter snow to turn into flood water when the weather gets warmer.
3 days ago
Sand bags...
Jed Boal

What makes potential flooding in Utah this weekend different from normal runoff?

The flooding potential Friday evening is different than the flooding that Utah prepares for when the snow starts to melt in April and May. 
4 days ago
Tree on fence...
Shelby Lofton

‘It was wild’: Dangerous winds rip up trees in northern Utah

SANDY, Utah —High winds blew across the northern part of Utah Thursday night into Friday morning knocking down trees and causing power outages. Some homeowners in Sandy woke up as early as 3 a.m. to the sound of gusting winds as high as 50 miles per hour. Massive trees were uprooted and fell on driveways, […]
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
First nor’easter of the season set to hit the Northeast and New England