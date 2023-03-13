Yellowstone experiences multiple small earthquakes Monday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A series of earthquakes rocked Yellowstone National Park Monday, with over 20 in the last two hours.

Yellowstone is known for seismic activity due to its unique source of shallow magma and shifting tectonic plates.

The 20 earthquakes Monday ranged in magnitude from .6 to 2.4, with many larger than two.

Most of the earthquake activity seemed to occur on the west side of the park, on the Wyoming/Idaho border.

Earthquakes are not predictable, and unlike other natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes, there’s not an easy way to track an earthquake before it occurs. However, there are ways to track earthquakes that have happened: KSL TV has an earthquake tracker you can use to keep up with the latest earthquake activity found here or at the U’s seismology website here.

Follow @KSL5TV