RELIGION

Important dates announced for temples in Washington, Wyoming

Mar 13, 2023, 6:04 PM
An artist's rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Open house and dedication dates for the Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials have also released the location of the Cody Wyoming Temple.

Moses Lake Washington Temple

The public open house for the Moses Lake Washington Temple will begin Friday, Aug. 4, and run through Saturday, Aug. 19, with the exception of Sundays.

A media day will be held a few days prior on Monday, July 31. Then, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, invited guests will be able to tour the temple.

A few weeks later, the temple will be dedicated. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the event, which will take place Sunday, Sept. 17, in two sessions — 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“The dedicatory sessions will be broadcast to all units in the Moses Lake Washington Temple district. Additional details regarding the temple dedication will be announced as the event approaches,” stated a Monday news release from the Church.

An artist’s rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The temple, announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2019, is a single-story, 20,000-square-foot structure located on Yonezawa Boulevard, across the street from Yonezawa Park. It sits on a 17-acre site, along with a new 17,000-square-foot meetinghouse.

With the addition of the Moses Lake Washington Temple, the state now has five temples — either announced or in operation. The other locations include: Richland, Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma.

Cody Wyoming Temple

The Cody Wyoming Temple, announced by President Nelson in Oct. 2021, will be built on the northwest side of Skyline Drive at Cody Canal in Cody, Wyoming.

Church officials said it will be single-story and cover approximately 9,950 square feet.

Map showing the location of the Cody Wyoming Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

It will be the third temple in Wyoming, including other locations in Star Valley and Casper.

