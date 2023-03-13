Man in serious condition after surviving fall over 15 feet into slot canyon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man is in serious condition after falling 15 to 20 feet in a slot canyon.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue were sent to an overdue motorcyclist in Warner Valley. The 41-year-old man had been riding in the area Sunday and was due back that afternoon.

When the man did not return, search and tescue along with Department of Public Safety helicopter, Star 9, were deployed to find the missing man. The search lasted until approximately 3:30 a.m., when operations were suspended until sunrise.

The search resumed between 7 and 8 in the morning, and at approximately 8:30 a.m., the man was located at the bottom of a slot canyon, where he had been stranded for around 15 to 20 hours. He had fallen 15 to 20 feet into the canyon and was hoisted out by helicopter.

The man was stabilized and then transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition. Search and rescue crews recovered the motorcycle to be returned to the family.

The family has requested privacy and the man’s name is not being released at this time.

