Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Human remains found on NKU’s campus may have been there for years, spokesperson says

Mar 13, 2023, 4:57 PM
(Google Earth Pro)...
(Google Earth Pro)
(Google Earth Pro)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Kentucky (WLWT) — Decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the Northern Kentucky University soccer stadium, school officials confirmed on Sunday.

Officials say students, faculty, staff and visitors are not in immediate danger at this time.

“The NKU Police Department received a call from a bystander who was on campus for soccer activities and while walking behind the soccer stadium, discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area near the stadium,” a statement from the university said.

The initial investigation does not suggest any foul play.

Officers immediately responded to the call Sunday afternoon. By 1:22 p.m. the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene. At 2:50 p.m., the Coroner arrived to the scene.

The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and coroner are conducting an investigation.

A university spokesperson said that after talking with law enforcement, they learned the remains may have been there for several years.

“The remains are currently with the Coroner’s office and will be transferred to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, a process that investigators believe could take several months,” the spokesperson said.

The school is hosting a Watch Party Sunday night for the men’s basketball team at Truist Arena. The university said that parking for the event will be moved from Lot O to the Welcome Center Garage due to the investigation.

A letter to the NKU campus community from school officials on Sunday afternoon read:

Dear NKU campus community,

“This afternoon, we became aware of a situation on our campus property where decomposed human remains were discovered in a wooded area behind the soccer stadium. At this time, no students, faculty, staff or visitors are in immediate danger. The NKU Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team and coroner are on site conducting an investigation. We will update you with additional information as we learn more. With the NCAA Watch Party taking place this evening at Truist Arena, parking will be moved from Lot O to the Welcome Center Garage due to the investigation.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Vermont religious school banned from tournaments after refusing to play against team with trans player

The Vermont Christian school believed that the transgender player "jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players."
17 hours ago
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a gov...
Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro

McConnell released from hospital, headed to inpatient rehab

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been released from the hospital after treatment for a concussion and will continue to recover in an inpatient rehabilitation facility.
17 hours ago
A major spring nor'easter is in the making and will have far-reached effects on the Northeast and N...
Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist

First nor’easter of the season set to hit the Northeast and New England

Much of the Northeast and New England so far has experienced an unusually quiet winter season (aside from areas around the Great Lakes). However, it is all changing this week.
17 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers brief remarks whil...
Tatiana Arias and Caitlin Hu

Mexico’s president says Mexico is safer than the US

Mexico is a safer country than the United States, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued on Monday.
17 hours ago
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. ...
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer

A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others.
17 hours ago
(Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO)...
Carter Williams

What did ‘The Last of Us’ get right and wrong about Salt Lake City?

Many Utahns took notice of Sunday night's season finale of "The Last of Us," as it put Salt Lake City at center stage.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Human remains found on NKU’s campus may have been there for years, spokesperson says