Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Food Bank prepares for statewide drive

Mar 13, 2023, 7:00 PM
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Food Bank is gearing up for the biggest locally driven food drive of the year, and the timing couldn’t be more critical.

“If we do this statewide and we’re all involved, we can help every county in the state of Utah,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank.

With inflation, the rising cost of food, and SNAP benefits ending or being significantly reduced this month for many families, the Utah Food Bank is preparing for a spike in the number of Utah families needing food assistance in the weeks and months ahead.

“There are many circumstances that are changing for families,” Bott said. “And families who have been depending on those (SNAP benefits) are going to be receiving less dollars, less ability to shop and procure food that way, so the need is going to increase and they’re going to go to pantries.”

This week, red and white hangers will be placed on doors across the state asking Utahns to participate in a massive collection effort called “Feed Utah.” The hanger asks Utahns to leave a bag of non-perishable food outside of their door before 9 a.m. Saturday, which will then be picked up by local volunteers and church organizations.

Donations can also be dropped off at sites across the state, including Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake and St. George warehouses, Macey’s Grocery locations, and community pantry sites. Monetary donations are also welcomed at UtahFoodBank.org.

“A food drive like this lets us all participate,” Bott said. “It makes it very easy — you can give food, you can give time, you can give money, those are the three things the Utah Food Bank needs.”

This is the second time the Utah Food Bank has partnered with local organizations: Macey’s Grocery, Just Serve, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to gather these donations.

And the goal of this statewide effort is to collect enough donations to help feed an estimated 289,00 Utahns, which includes one in nine children who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“Go to your pantry, let your kids select their very favorite items that they would like to eat and give to another child,” Bott said. “Education and awareness are crucial. Use this opportunity to teach your kids about hunger in Utah.”

The most-needed food items for this donation include peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit, canned meals, mac & cheese, boxed meals, rice and pasta.

“The exciting part of a food drive for us is that it’s a variety of food — it’s exactly the food you have in your pantry, the food that your family would enjoy and other families would like,” Bott said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Dave Swenson walking around the deep snow in the baseball field. (KSLTV/Mike Anderson)...
Mike Anderson

Northern Utah school districts cancel spring sports games due to remaining snow

The large amounts of snow is making it tough for some Utah school districts to get their spring sports underway.
19 hours ago
An artist's rendering of the Moses Lake Washington Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)...
Madison Swenson

Important dates announced for temples in Washington, Wyoming

Open house and dedication dates for the Moses Lake Washington Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been announced. Church officials have also released the location of the Cody Wyoming Temple.
19 hours ago
On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighb...
Dan Rascon

Ballpark community discusses neighborhood’s future, after Salt Lake Bees 2025 exit

On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighborhood after the Salt Lake Bees exit in 2025.
19 hours ago
...
Matt Rascon and Ladd Egan

Utah’s tech industry reacts to Silicon Valley Bank’s failure, government help

As state, federal and tech industry leaders scrambled to find a solution over the weekend, many founders and CEOs wondered whether they would be able to pay their employees after Silicon Valley Bank failed.
19 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Propane leak caused fatal Utah house explosion

Fire officials determined a propane leak caused the explosion that left one person dead and two critically injured last Thursday. 
19 hours ago
Homeless tents...
Jed Boal

Strategic plan to address homelessness in Utah focused on collaboration, housing

The Utah Homelessness Council has launched the state’s new strategic plan to address homelessness statewide.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah Food Bank prepares for statewide drive