Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Safety signs added to popular southern Utah park with waterfalls expected to return

Mar 14, 2023, 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:53 am
The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials are adv...
The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials are advising that visitors use caution while visiting the waterfalls this spring. (Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)
(Kira Hoffelmeyer/KSL NewsRadio)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

GUNLOCK, Utah — While the waterfalls aren’t flowing yet, Gunlock State Park managers say that they expect the popular man-made feature will return this spring because of the strong snowpack in southwest Utah’s mountains.

But that also means possible safety concerns. That’s why officials are already posting signage warning visitors of potential hazards at the waterfalls this year, including swift water and slick rocks.

“We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area. There is inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness are paramount,” Gunlock State Park manager Jon Allred said in a statement Monday.

The waterfalls are actually a man-made feature tied to the health of Gunlock Reservoir, which collects water that flows from the Santa Clara River. Any additional water flows past the dam in the area and spills onto the scenic red rocks, creating a waterfall before it eventually flows back into the river that eventually dumps into the Virgin River.

Utah Division of State Parks officials say it’s a “rare sight to behold” because it doesn’t happen every year. It needs the right water conditions, which are shaping up at the moment.

The reservoir is already 82% full, according to Utah Division of Water Resources data. There’s still plenty of water expected to flow into the reservoir this spring, as well. The Santa Clara River is a part of the Southwestern Utah snowpack basin, which currently holds 22.3 inches of water, double the seasonal average of the past 30 years, per Natural Resources Conservation Service data.

It’s why the agency also projects that Santa Clara River streamflow will be well above normal this spring, easily refilling the rest of the reservoir with more than enough water for the waterfalls to return.

An undated photo of the Gunlock State Park waterfalls. The waterfalls are expected to return this spring because of southwest Utah’s strong snowpack. (Washington County Water Conservancy District)

In addition to safety signage, Allred said there could be some park closures this spring if the park reaches full capacity, something that happened during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns when there was a rush into many state parks. In fact, park officials even shut off the waterfalls because of public health concerns related to overcrowding at the time.

He recommends that people check the park’s website or Facebook page for any closures before heading out to the park.

Utah Division of State Parks officials said they are also implementing measures that seek to quell traffic congestion.

“Parking near the falls and within the state park will be restricted to designated parking areas only and limited to the west side of the road along Gunlock Road.” the agency wrote in a statement. “Please utilize the appropriate pay station to pay your entrance fee.

“Visitors are also asked to continue utilizing the appropriate park amenities — such as trash cans and restrooms,” officials add. “Please recreate responsibly by cleaning up after yourself, respecting others around you and following safety precautions.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Deanie Wimmer

Former KSL anchor avoids life-changing surgery by learning genetic risk

The country’s largest DNA study, conducted in Utah, shows potential to revolutionize healthcare treatments and costs.
10 hours ago
A Granite School District meeting on May 4, 2021, ended due to disruptions over a school mask polic...
Emily Ashcraft

2 parents will pay fine for disrupting 2021 Granite School District meeting with mask protest

Two parents of students in the Granite School District pleaded no contest on Monday to disrupting a school district meeting, while charges against two other parents were dismissed.
10 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

How to beat the dynamic pricing used by Amazon and many other retailers to pay less

The KSL Investigates team gives you information on how to beat dynamic pricing to get your money's worth and pay less.
1 day ago
Follow @KSL5TV...
Daniella Rivera

Utah’s DCFS stops using drug testing company following KSL reports on claims of false positives

Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services is no longer contracting with a drug testing company embroiled in litigation and doubt. Following questions from the KSL Investigators, the state’s child welfare agency is also conducting an audit of its response to complaints from families.
1 day ago
Mountains covered by smow...
Carter Williams

Utah’s mountains near mid-March record ahead of arriving atmospheric river event

Some of Utah's mountain ranges could receive two feet or more of snow this week, which would likely put this year's snowpack into a league of its own for mid-March.
1 day ago
(KSL TV)...
Shara Park

Utah Food Bank prepares for statewide drive

The Utah Food Bank is gearing up for the biggest locally driven food drive of the year, and the timing couldn’t be more critical.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Safety signs added to popular southern Utah park with waterfalls expected to return