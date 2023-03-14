Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Missing Dallas teen found locked in shed was abducted, raped by man she met online

Mar 14, 2023, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:20 am
The rape and kidnapping suspect, 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, was arrested and faces eigh...
The rape and kidnapping suspect, 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, was arrested and faces eight felony charges, including child abduction, felonious restraint, human trafficking and statutory rape of a child, the sheriff’s office said. (Davidson County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
(Davidson County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas was found locked in a shed more than 1,000 miles away in North Carolina after she was abducted and raped by a man she met on a social media platform, authorities said.

The girl was found in Lexington, about an hour’s drive northeast of Charlotte, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about the case Friday evening by a special agent with the FBI in Texas. The FBI, working with Dallas police, determined an adult man had been chatting with the girl online, the sheriff’s office said.

“The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement,” the release said.

Cameras near the teen’s home captured a vehicle registered to a man living in Davidson County and the sheriff’s office, along with agents from the FBI field office in Greensboro, located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop as it was leaving the registered address, officials said.

“During the traffic stop, it was determined that the juvenile was locked in an outbuilding on the (suspect’s) property,” the release said. Investigators opened the shed and found the girl, the sheriff’s office said. She underwent an evaluation at a hospital and was later taken back to Texas.

A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas was found locked in a shed more than 1,000 miles away in North Carolina after she was abducted and raped by a man she met on a social media platform, authorities said. (WXII/Davidson County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)

The suspect, 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, was arrested and faces eight felony charges, including child abduction, felonious restraint, human trafficking and statutory rape of a child, the sheriff’s office said.

He was being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $1,250,000 bond. CNN has been unable to determine if Camacho has an attorney.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons at a news conference Monday warned of the dangers teens face on internet chat platforms.

“This is becoming a major problem,” Simmons said.

He urged parents to monitor their kids’ online activity and educate themselves on “how dangerous these chat platforms are.”

The case comes amid renewed attention to the impact social media is having on teens nationwide. President Joe Biden raised the issued in his recent State of the Union address, calling on Congress to pass legislation to protect kids’ privacy and safety online.

Last month during a Senate Judiciary Hearing, lawmakers from both parties expressed support for federal regulation of tech platforms to protect children online.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

generic emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

Kearns man fired shots in home, narrowly missing wife and child, police say

A Kearns man who police say shot at his wife as she was holding their 1-year-old daughter is now facing multiple criminal charges.
11 hours ago
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. The number of hate crimes in the U.S...
Associated Press

FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday. The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s […]
1 day ago
Surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the murder of Satnam Singh. (Ogden Police Department)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Man sentenced in gun theft tied to murder of Ogden grocer

A man who sold a stolen gun used in the murder of Ogden grocer Satnam Singh will serve federal prison time.
1 day ago
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. ...
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Divided jury means no death penalty for NYC bike path killer

A split among jurors means there will be no death penalty for an Islamic extremist who maniacally raced a truck along a popular New York City bike path, killing eight people and maiming others.
1 day ago
Cans of powdered formula sit on a kitchen counter on May 18, 2022 in Santa Rosa, California. As a n...
Associated Press

Police: $26K in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Police say two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car.
1 day ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

American Fork man charged with attacking teen boy with meat tenderizer

A man has been charged for assaulting a 14-year-old with a meat tenderizer.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Missing Dallas teen found locked in shed was abducted, raped by man she met online