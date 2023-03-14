Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SPORTS

Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals to pay for out-of-state abortions for employees

Mar 14, 2023, 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm
FILE: General view of Rio Tinto Stadium before the Seattle Sounders play Real Salt Lake on March 12...
FILE: General view of Rio Tinto Stadium before the Seattle Sounders play Real Salt Lake on March 12, 2016 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Royals will bring professional women’s soccer back to Utah in 2024, and has promised to help cover costs of getting out-of-state abortion care for all club employees.

The policy applies to employees for the Royals and Real Salt Lake, both of which are owned by Utah Soccer LLC.

“For all employees enrolled in our benefits plan, we have had a policy in place where if there is a medical procedure that is not provided in the state of Utah, we will provide a reimbursement of up to $4,000 toward travel and lodging costs,” a club spokesman said in a statement to KSL.com.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer, National Women’s Soccer League officials said reproductive rights would be considered in future expansion discussions.

“It’s something that we look at not only for expansion teams, but for our incumbent teams. And we have various markets where women’s health and medical rights and resources are compromised and limited that it’s our responsibility at the league office to the extent permitted by law to provide tools and resources for our players to have their medical needs met,” Commissioner Jessica Berman said Saturday.

“We have those safety nets and systems in place through the league office where players can have their medical needs addressed even if they have to leave the market and we are here to support them to the extent that’s necessary. And we know that the ownership group here is aligned to ensure that that’s the case,” she said.

Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith is a part-owner of RSL and the Royals.

Utah has a near-total abortion ban on the books, but that law is on hold while the Utah Supreme Court considers its constitutionality. That so-called “trigger ban” has exemptions for cases of rape or incest, if the mother’s life is in danger or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

The Utah Legislature recently passed a bill that could effectively ban abortion clinics in the state after May 2, and require even legal abortions be performed in hospital settings. Critics of the bill say it would put abortion care out of reach for many low-income Utahns, and — if hospitals decide not to provide legal abortions based on religious or moral grounds — it could limit care for victims of rape or women who suffer life-threatening pregnancy complications.

Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to sign that bill into law in the coming weeks.

Abortion is currently legal in Utah through 18 weeks of pregnancy, while the trigger ban is held up in court.

The nearest out-of-state abortion providers are located in Durango and Glenwood Springs, Colorado, after a proposed Planned Parenthood clinic in West Wendover, Nevada, was stalled by the City Council. Colorado is protective of abortion rights, according to the Guttmacher Institute, and has a law to shield abortion providers from investigations by other states.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Sports

Dave Swenson walking around the deep snow in the baseball field. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...
Mike Anderson

Northern Utah school districts cancel spring sports games due to remaining snow

The large amounts of snow is making it tough for some Utah school districts to get their spring sports underway.
2 days ago
On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighb...
Dan Rascon

Ballpark community discusses neighborhood’s future after Salt Lake Bees 2025 exit

On Monday, the Ballpark community is gathering to discuss what's next for the Salt Lake City neighborhood after the Salt Lake Bees exit in 2025.
2 days ago
FILE (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Vermont religious school banned from tournaments after refusing to play against team with trans player

The Vermont Christian school believed that the transgender player "jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players."
2 days ago
FILE (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)...
Caleb Turner

Utah Royals returning with rebrand under new part owner Ryan Smith

The National Women's Soccer League announced on Saturday the return of the Royals to Utah as an expansion team that will begin in the 2024 season.
3 days ago
Bottles of alcohol...
Shelby Lofton

State says temporary liquor store set up for All-Star weekend was a success

State officials say the temporary liquor store set up for NBA All-Star weekend was a success, but they're also looking at ways to improve.
8 days ago
FONTANA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Track staff look on as snowfalls at the track after a weather ca...
Gerg Beacham

Farewell, Fontana: NASCAR’s last weekend at a racing gem

The second race of the current Cup season will be the last before this beloved pavement is torn up and discarded, ostensibly to clear the way to build a short track course.
18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals to pay for out-of-state abortions for employees