Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah high school student has tuberculosis, testing efforts underway

Mar 14, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 5:18 pm
Mountain Crest High School (KSL TV)...
Mountain Crest High School (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah high school student has been identified with tuberculosis and other students with prolonged contact will be tested.

“We had some contact tracers reach out to those that were considered close or prolonged contact with the index case,” Estee Hunt, public information officer for the Bear River Health Department said. “We spoke with the parents or guardians of those individuals and were able to let them know that we would provide testing for them, and it was done today at the high school.”

Cache County School District and Bear River Health Department released a joint statement that a student at Mountain Crest High School had an active TB case. TB is a disease that is caused by a bacteria that usually attacks the lungs but can also attack other parts of the body.

“There’s latent TB and active TB,” Hunt said. “Someone can be a carrier for latent TB and have no symptoms and nobody would even know and they’re not contagious at all. Only when it becomes active TB is it actually considered contagious.”

The release explained that while it was important for the Mountain Crest student body and faculty to be aware of the TB case, only a few individuals would have had close contact, putting them at risk.

“TB is spread through close and prolonged contact with an individual with infectious, active TB disease,” Dr. Parfulla Garg, Medical Director of the Bear River Health Department said. “TB is spread through the air from one person to another, but it is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing. Despite the fact that active TB only develops approximately 5-10% of the time in an exposed individual, testing of exposed individuals is highly recommended in order to prevent the spread of the disease. TB is a serious disease, and proactive testing is necessary to help prevent further spread and avoid severe complications.”

The school and district have been working closely with Bear River Health Department to determine staff or students that may have had prolonged contact with the student.

“COVID was, we knew six feet,” Hunt said. “That was what everyone said. If you were within six feet, that was considered close contact. With tuberculosis, it’s not spread nearly as easily as COVID. It’s defined as, basically, a prolonged contact of eight hours with this individual in a classroom for eight hours within that week.”

Complimentary testing will be available for anyone the health department has identified as being at risk. Students or staff with weaker immune systems are also encouraged to test and will also be offered complimentary testing.

The release states, “The Bear River Health Department will begin contacting and testing affected students and faculty at the school on Monday, March 13th, and Tuesday, March 14th. The health department will work with individuals based on their exposure to determine if follow-up testing (8-10 weeks) is necessary. Individuals who are not determined to be at-risk and would like testing should contact their healthcare provider or come to the South Logan Office of the Bear River Health Department, located at 635 South 100 East, Logan, UT. Please visit brhd.org for more information or if you can’t find the answers to your questions online call the tuberculosis (TB) hotline at (435)
792-6567.”

The signs and symptoms of active TB disease are prolonged cough, fevers, chills, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite, or chest pain. If you are experiencing these symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or seek medical care.

“If you’re concerned there’s no reason you shouldn’t seek testing,” Hunt said.

She said the student will not return to school as long as they are contagious and symptomatic.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Flaming Gorge Dam...
Alex Cabrero

Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge

Managers paused water releases from Flaming Gorge Dam months early this week because of this winter’s deep snowpack.
17 hours ago
FILE: Utah's landscapes are attractive locations for film makers.(Used by permission, National Park...
Eliza Pace

Zion National Park on flood watch until Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Zion National Park Tuesday due to heavy rains and increased runoff.
17 hours ago
Spanish Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Two dead in Spanish Fork home

Two people were found dead in their home in a suspected double homicide. 
17 hours ago
Police tape...
Pat Reavy

Holladay woman charged with operating crack cocaine lab in apartment

A Holladay woman recently arrested and accused of producing crack cocaine in her basement apartment is now facing several felony charges.
17 hours ago
A statue of Ab Jenkins sits in front of the Mormon Meteor III at the Price Museum of Speed, as Ab J...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Legendary Utah ‘Mormon Meteor’ racer inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America recently honored a famous racing Utahn, known for putting the Bonneville Salt Flats — and Utah — on the world map. Remarkably, the 85-year-old car he used to race can still be found completely restored in Salt Lake City.
17 hours ago
Rep. Carol Spackman Moss...
Deannie Wimmer, Matt Rascon

KSL+: The longest serving woman in the legislature

The 2023 legislative session ended with some historic legislation. It was also historic for another reason.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah high school student has tuberculosis, testing efforts underway