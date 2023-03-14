UPDATE: Ogden traffic now open after gas leak

OGDEN, Utah — A gas leak has forced a road closures in Ogden.

Traffic is shut down on 42nd Street between Eccles Avenue and Harrison Boulevard according to Ogden Police Department, that has asked drivers to plan alternative routes.

The leak is at 42nd Street and Country Hills Drive where “crews are working to fix the problem and open up traffic in the area as soon as possible,” police said.

