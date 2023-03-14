LOCAL NEWS
UPDATE: Ogden traffic now open after gas leak
Mar 14, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm
(FILE photo KSL TV)
OGDEN, Utah — A gas leak has forced a road closures in Ogden.
Traffic is shut down on 42nd Street between Eccles Avenue and Harrison Boulevard according to Ogden Police Department, that has asked drivers to plan alternative routes.
The leak is at 42nd Street and Country Hills Drive where “crews are working to fix the problem and open up traffic in the area as soon as possible,” police said.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- How close is Utah to permanent daylight saving time? (pageviews: 18630)
- 'She was the sweetheart of the family': Kaysville family remembers Macie Hill (pageviews: 8935)
- Out-of-state skier dies in Thursday’s Summit County avalanche (pageviews: 7216)
- Man killed after two cars lose control, crash on I-15 near Santaquin (pageviews: 6224)
- Salt Lake International first airport with new TSA tech to speed up lines (pageviews: 4835)
- What did 'The Last of Us' get right and wrong about Salt Lake City? (pageviews: 4626)