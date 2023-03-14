Close
LOCAL NEWS

Two hikers missing, several rescued in Buckskin Gulch

Mar 14, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm
Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah. (Steven Law)...
Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah. (Steven Law)
(Steven Law)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Multiple people have been rescued and two remain missing in Buckskin Gulch after floodwaters entered the slot canyon.

According to Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover, a hiking party of three people was reported overdue Monday around noon.

Search and rescue responded and worked through the night and into today to locate the overdue hikers in Buckskin Gulch. Rescuers were able to locate one individual and hoist them out of the canyon, that person was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Glover said during that rescue they were able to locate “several other people” that also needed help and hoisted them out.

Floodwaters came into the canyon with some early spring runoff, making difficult conditions in the slot canyon.

With more rain expected this evening and tomorrow, rescuers are working to find the two missing hikers before conditions worsen.

Glover did not know the current condition of the hiker transported to the hospital, but he said the other people who were rescued were cold and maybe slightly hypothermic but expected to recover.

