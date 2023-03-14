MISSING: 15-year-old Utah girl last seen on March 3

PLAIN CITY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Plain City, Utah, on March 3.

Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden Police Department said the mother of Janessa Boney told officers that Janessa had been staying with family when she left with a backpack. He said there was no indication she left under duress, adding that she may have left with her boyfriend.

According to a 1:15 p.m. tweet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Janessa may be in the Hurricane or Cedar City, Utah, area.

The 15-year-old is described as 5 feet 3, 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to call the Ogden City Police Department at 801-629-8821.

#MISSING CHILD ALERT!

15-year-old Janessa Boney was last seen in Plain City, UT on Mar. 3, 2023. CALL: 1-800-843-5678 or the Ogden City Police Department at 1-801-629-8821 if you have information about Janessa's whereabouts.@KSL5TV @abc4utah @KUTV2News @KSLcom pic.twitter.com/hJdY57gVmv — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) March 14, 2023

