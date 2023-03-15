Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Can air quality impact the decisions a chess player makes?

Mar 14, 2023, 9:53 PM
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The game of chess is based on strategic decision-making.

“I think every chess player hits that point where they are doing well but they are looking for every little thing they can do to improve their game,” professional chess player Kadeyn Troff said.

A recent study found that bad air can throw everything off.

Troff has played professionally in Utah for most of his life.

He said, “It’s one of those things that didn’t surprise me, you know. I never thought too much about the air quality and chess before that.”

Researchers and economists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology looked at the moves chess players made and different levels of indoor air quality, specifically fine particulate matter – the same gunk that creates the hazy skies Utah sees in the winter.

“We find that an increase in the indoor concentration of fine particulate matter increases a player’s probability of making an erroneous move by 26.3%,” the study said.

The inversion is made up of high levels of chlorine and bromine according to a recent study. The study said particulate matter levels increase by 10-25% in the Wasatch Front area during a winter inversion period.

“When you sit down to just play a chess game, I think every chess player would just love to be like, ‘Hey, this is how good I am, these are my skills,’ and be able to execute whatever they’ve practiced for perfectly but it’s not that easy,” Troff said.

It isn’t that easy. The researchers found dirty air made decision-making harder and the more particulate matter, the more likely the player was to make a mistake.

The bad air quality can cause chest tightness, shortness of breath, and an increased risk of getting infections. In the long term, it can lead to premature death, lung and heart disease, and a higher risk of developing lung cancer.

“For anyone that really doesn’t understand chess or maybe is watching one of these top tournaments and wondering how could a top chess player just completely mess up if they really are the top, and it’s like, well it happens because we are all playing a game here on the chess board but we are also playing here (gestures to head) with ourselves,” Troff explained.

Researchers think this extends beyond chess tournaments and into offices.

For Troff, it’s still all about skill.

“You know you have bad air quality, you don’t, maybe it will make a slight difference but if you’re a good enough player, you should still be able to overcome the bad air quality,” Troff said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Air Quality

Great Salt Lake shoreline...
Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Salt Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.
20 days ago
The US Magnesium Rowley Plant in Tooele County is pictured on June 18, 2021. A recent study found t...
Carter Williams

Bill to study halogen emissions, inspired by poor air quality report, clears first legislative hurdle

A bill that sets up a study of halogen emissions, such as bromine and chlorine, cleared its first legislative test Wednesday.
21 days ago
Chopper 5 shows the U.S. Magnesium refinery in Tooele Co....
Mike Anderson

USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution

Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better.
1 month ago
Inversion over Salt Lake City...
Jed Boal

UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality

The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah.  
1 month ago
Randy Martin working on a reading station in West Valley City. (KSL-TV's Mike Anderson)...
Mike Anderson

Utah air quality is continuing to get worse, says USU professor

A Utah State University professor says that Utahns are breathing some of the worst air we've seen in over a decade.
1 month ago
(Chopper 5)...
Ayanna Likens

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Can air quality impact the decisions a chess player makes?