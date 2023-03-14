Zion National Park on flood watch through Thursday

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Zion National Park Tuesday due to heavy rains and increased runoff.

The flood watch was issued for Tuesday at 9 p.m. to Thursday afternoon in Zion National Park.

The rainfall combined with deep snowpack will create a dangerous runoff flowing into the Subway, the Narrows, and other drainages throughout Zion National Park that feed into the Virgin River.

NWS specified that the mainstem part of the Virgin River is not expected to flood.

“However, flows of these levels will be dangerous to hikers and outdoor recreation within slot canyons and normally dry washes,” NWS said.

Hikers and outdoor recreationists should avoid slot canyons and normally dry washes.

“You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings,” NWS said. “Those with outdoor recreation plans in Zion National Park should be prepared to take action or should flooding develop, or plan to avoid flood prone routes within the park.”

