UPDATE: Two found dead in Spanish Fork home, one in custody

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were found dead in a home in a suspected double homicide.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with Spanish Fork Police Department said the home is near 2250 E. 1400 South in Spanish Fork. Police were called after a person didn’t show up for work for a couple days and were asked to check on a 58-year-old man. Police were unable to make contact with the man and checked with family members who also had not been able to contact him.

Police said they were initially given a key to the home that didn’t work and nobody inside the home was responsive so police entered the home through an unlocked window and discovered two people dead inside. In addition to the man, a 50-year-old woman was also found dead.

Police were looking for a 26-year-old man who was the stepson of one of the people found dead. After a search, the man, described as a person of interest by police, was located in Colorado, near Interstate 70, and taken into custody. He apparently also lived in the home.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available. Andrew Adams is on scene and will have the latest on KSL5 News.