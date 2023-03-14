Victims identified in Spanish Fork double homicide

UPDATE: The victims were identified Wednesday as 58-year-old Timothy Parker and his wife, 50-year-old Jeannie Parker.

Police said the couple sustained gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the Spanish Fork Police Department are currently in Grand County, Colorado, furthering their investigation after 26-year-old Tryston Robert Erickson, Jeannie’s son, was stopped there and taken into custody.

“Our timeframe that we believe this occurred is sometime between Saturday afternoon and yesterday when we were called for a welfare check,” Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said Wednesday.

Neighbors told KSL TV on Wednesday that Timothy and Jeannie Parker were friendly, respectful and “incredible neighbors.” You could sometimes find Timothy shoveling a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk.

.@SpanishForkPD has released the names of the couple in a double homicide at this home: 58 year old Timothy Parker & 50 year old Jeannie Parker. Both were shot. Jeannie’s son Tryston has been taken into custody in Colorado. @KSL5TV at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/X8WxIfbFF3 — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) March 15, 2023

“Obviously this neighborhood is very shaken up by what has occurred. It is a safe neighborhood,” Slaymaker said.

“We don’t have a lot of homicides in Spanish Fork, so when it occurs, it affects everybody, the city as a whole,” he said.

Our earlier story continues below.

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were found dead in a home in a suspected double homicide.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with Spanish Fork Police Department said the home is near 2250 E. 1400 South in Spanish Fork. Police were called after a person didn’t show up for work for a couple of days and were asked to check on a 58-year-old man.

Police were unable to make contact with the man and checked with family members who also had not been able to contact him.

Police said they were initially given a key to the home that didn’t work and nobody inside the home was responsive so police entered the home through an unlocked window and discovered two people dead.

In addition to the man, a 50-year-old woman was also found dead.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said a man described as a person of interest was located in Colorado, near Interstate 70, and taken into custody. Slaymaker said he also lived in the Spanish Fork home.

Slaymaker identified the man as Tryston Robert Erickson and he is the son of the dead woman.

Her cell phone pinged in Colorado and once law enforcement there had a description of a car missing from the house, Erickson was spotted and taken into custody following a pursuit.

Slaymaker said Spanish Fork detectives will be in Colorado soon.

Neighbors were still trying to come to terms with what happened Tuesday.

Nobody wanted to go on camera with us.

One neighbor described the victims as extremely kind, good neighbors and she was just beside herself over what happened.

Slaymaker said investigators were examining the exact cause of death.