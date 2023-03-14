Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
UTAH'S WATER

Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge

Mar 14, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FLAMING GORGE, Utah — Managers paused water releases from Flaming Gorge Dam months early this week because of this winter’s deep snowpack.

Reservoirs are a way of life in the west.

Not just for future water use, but some also help generate electricity.

The Flaming Gorge Dam in northeastern Utah does both and is an important part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s mission.

However, because of the heavy snowpack Utah has received this year, the Bureau is pausing water releases at Flaming Gorge two months earlier than originally planned.“We are certainly looking at the snowpack and we’re optimistic that it will result in good runoff,” Katrina Grantz, a regional director for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Upper Colorado Basin said. “It does look like our reservoir will be able to capture a lot of that runoff and that our reservoirs will improve because of their contents.”

Grantz said pausing water releases will allow the runoff to fill more of Flaming Gorge and save that water for future use.It is all part of the overall Drought Response Operations Plan, which was put in place because of the growing drought concerns.

The 2022 Drought Response Operations Plan called for releasing 500,000 acre-feet of additional water from Flaming Gorge Reservoir to Lake Powell this operational year to protect the Colorado River system.

However, the plan was suspended for the rest of March and April because of the heavy snowpack and runoff projects.

Before pausing the water releases, about 430,000 acre-feet of water was sent to Lake Powell from Flaming Gorge.

Last month Lake Powell was the lowest it has ever been since it was first filled six decades ago.

The reservoir, located by the Utah-Arizona border, dropped to 3,521.95 feet elevation on February 19, surpassing the previous record low of 3,522.24 feet set in April 2022, said Becki Bryant, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. She added that the lake is expected to continue to drop until the snowpack runoff begins in the spring.

The pause also means roughly 37,000 acre-feet of water will stay in Flaming Gorge, which is about 1.2 feet of water in that reservoir.

Since 2021, the plan has helped to keep about 20 feet in elevation of water in Lake Powell.

“We’re glad that we took those actions that we took. It has certainly made a difference of about 20 feet at Lake Powell,” Grantz said.

20 feet may sound like a lot, but it’s nowhere near the amount of water Lake Powell has lost.

This season’s snow is nice, but Grantz said conservation efforts are still needed.   “One good year, we’ll certainly take it and we’re very happy about it,” she said. “But one good year cannot make up for two decades of below-average runoff.”

During the first week of March, Utah’s mountain snowpack surpassed 20 inches for the first time since 2019 and only the eighth time over the past 25 years, as storms continued to push this year’s total up into the record books.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service listed the statewide snow water equivalent figure at 20.8 inches of water. The current snowpack is the highest it has been at any point since the 2016-2017 snow collection season peaked at 21.1 inches on March 9, 2017.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Water

Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche mitigagtion Monday...
Jed Boal

Overworked crews continue avalanche cleanup work

With another wet snowstorm on Utah‘s doorstep, UDOT avalanche crews are ready for another round.  They are as busy as they’ve ever been and using up their artillery at an unprecedented pace.
21 hours ago
generic snowpack photo...
Mike Anderson

Is tree-thining a solution for saving the Great Salt Lake?

As we look for ways to raise the levels of the Great Salt Lake, some local leaders are pushing tree-thinning as a way to get more water downstream.
12 days ago
Snow on the red rocks of southern Utah. (KSLTV)...
Courtney Orton

Southern Utah officials believe recent storms will positively impact drought conditions

Wednesday's storm left a mark on southern Utah from Bryce Canyon all the way to St. George, bringing snow, ice, and rain.
14 days ago
FILE PHOTO — Flaming Gorge Reservoir...
Carter Williams

Upper Colorado River Basin to suspend downstream releases from Flaming Gorge

Utah and three other states have agreed to suspend additional water releases from Flaming Gorge, ending a program that began last year as an effort to boost Lake Powell reservoir levels.
15 days ago
Great Salt Lake shoreline...
Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Salt Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.
20 days ago
Mountain snow...
Mike Anderson

Some Utah communities are now worrying about floods

The snow seems to keep on coming, and that's why many communities in Utah are already preparing for the chance of a busy flooding season.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge