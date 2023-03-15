Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Video shows rescue of injured police officer from a slot canyon

Mar 14, 2023, 6:42 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm
Dan Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An incredible chopper rescue of a Southern Utah police officer who fell down a slot canyon with his motorcycle was caught on video.

 According to search and rescue, officer Brad Coleman spent up to 20 hours, cold, wet, and in critical condition with multiple fractures, before being rescued.

“We did find the bike and we do see his helmet, and we do see he’s down there with the bike and moving. Oh alright!,” said a member of the crew on board the Utah Department of Public Safety chopper as they spotted Coleman. “Lets see if we can land and make contact with him.”

“Had he not been wearing his motorcycle gear and helmet, I think this would have turned out a lot worse,” Sgt. Darrell Cashin with Washington County Search and Rescue said. “He was in there and getting rained on and it’s cold and he’s injured. I highly suspect he was quite hypothermic on top of all the injuries that he had.” 

It was Saturday afternoon when Coleman took off on his motorcycle in the popular trail area of Warner Valley Southeast of St. George. When he didn’t return that night his wife called the police.Crews searched for him until 3:30 in the morning. They returned at daylight Sunday to continue the search.

Crews finally found him at approximately 8:30 Sunday morning. It then took about an hour to hoist him out with the use of the Department of Public Safety helicopter.“The helicopter and the hoist were absolutely critical to his outcome,” Cashin said. “Getting equipment in there and getting crews in there would have taken at least two to three hours.”

Coleman was airlifted to a St. George hospital in critical but stable condition. His family released a statement saying, they are so grateful Brad is with them today and they are praying for his speedy recovery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Mail Thief...
Ladd Egan

‘It’s really frustrating’: Police, victim warn others about mail theft

Home security cameras captured an SUV pulling up to mailboxes in a West Jordan neighborhood on Sunday morning.
20 hours ago
Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche mitigagtion Monday...
Jed Boal

Overworked crews continue avalanche cleanup work

With another wet snowstorm on Utah‘s doorstep, UDOT avalanche crews are ready for another round.  They are as busy as they’ve ever been and using up their artillery at an unprecedented pace.
20 hours ago
Bonneville High auto shop awared...
Mike Anderson

Bonneville High School auto mechanics program named best in country

Some Students at Bonneville High School received top honors for their skills in auto mechanics.
20 hours ago
Flaming Gorge Dam...
Alex Cabrero

Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge

Managers paused water releases from Flaming Gorge Dam months early this week because of this winter’s deep snowpack.
20 hours ago
FILE: (National Park Service)...
Eliza Pace

Zion National Park on flood watch through Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Zion National Park Tuesday due to heavy rains and increased runoff.
20 hours ago
...
Andrew Adams, Eliza Pace and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

UPDATE: Two found dead in Spanish Fork home, one in custody

Two people were found dead in their home in a suspected double homicide. 
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Video shows rescue of injured police officer from a slot canyon