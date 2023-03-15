Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

‘It’s really frustrating’: Police, victim warn others about mail theft

Mar 14, 2023, 7:46 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm
Ladd Egan's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah  – Home security cameras captured an SUV pulling up to mailboxes in a West Jordan neighborhood on Sunday morning.

“He pulled a handful of stuff out of there, threw it in his car, and then took off,” said Al Edenfield.

Edenfield describes the suspect’s SUV as a silver Ford Edge and said the driver was wearing a mask.

“He opened mine. He got everything out of it and then he also threw some trash out,” he said. “The trash was a FedEx package from a neighbor down the street and around the corner.”

Edenfield said the hard thing is not knowing what pieces of mail the thief stole.

“I’m expecting a title to one of our cars to come in the mail and I don’t know if it was in there or not,” he said.

He reported the crime to the police and hopes the video evidence helps in the investigation. Even so, he’s still left worrying.

“I don’t know if they are going to try to steal my identity,” Edenfield said.

Mail theft is a year-round crime, but West Jordan Police said during tax season residents have more sensitive documents showing up in the mailbox.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Officer Ramon Ramirez said.

Ramirez said mailboxes can be full of key pieces of information, especially tax documents, like salaries, Social Security numbers, and names of employers.

“They can go and get loans out or even distribute that information on the dark web,” he said. “And then just that frustration of having to deal with the banks, the Social Security office, and trying to get that information canceled.”

Ramirez said some don’t even realize their mail has been stolen. He suggests opting to get important documents electronically.

Edenfield encourages others to check their mailbox and retrieve their mail every day.

“If we would have checked it we wouldn’t be worrying about anything right now,” he said. “We’re hard-working people. We go to work every day and to have somebody just driving around stealing people’s property it’s really frustrating. It feels like you’re violated.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service offers the following tips to protect yourself against mail and package theft:

  • Promptly pick up your mail
  • Inquire about overdue mail
  • Don’t send cash
  • Arrange for pickup using the hold mail service
  • Request signature confirmation
  • If you move, file a change of address

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

...
Andrew Adams, Eliza Pace and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

UPDATE: Two found dead in Spanish Fork home, one in custody

Two people were found dead in their home in a suspected double homicide. 
20 hours ago
Police tape...
Pat Reavy

Holladay woman charged with operating crack cocaine lab in apartment

A Holladay woman recently arrested and accused of producing crack cocaine in her basement apartment is now facing several felony charges.
20 hours ago
The rape and kidnapping suspect, 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho, was arrested and faces eigh...
Tina Burnside

Missing Dallas teen found locked in shed was abducted, raped by man she met online

A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas was found locked in a shed more than 1,000 miles away in North Carolina after she was abducted and raped by a man she met on a social media platform, authorities said.
20 hours ago
generic emergency lights...
Pat Reavy

Kearns man fired shots in home, narrowly missing wife and child, police say

A Kearns man who police say shot at his wife as she was holding their 1-year-old daughter is now facing multiple criminal charges.
20 hours ago
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. The number of hate crimes in the U.S...
Associated Press

FBI: Hate crimes showed another alarming rise in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes in the U.S. jumped again in 2021, continuing an alarming rise, according to FBI data released Monday. The nearly 12% increase marks a reversal of a previous, incomplete report from the agency that appeared to show a drop but was missing data from some of the nation’s […]
2 days ago
Surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the murder of Satnam Singh. (Ogden Police Department)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Man sentenced in gun theft tied to murder of Ogden grocer

A man who sold a stolen gun used in the murder of Ogden grocer Satnam Singh will serve federal prison time.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
‘It’s really frustrating’: Police, victim warn others about mail theft