Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

Overworked crews continue avalanche cleanup work

Mar 14, 2023, 7:35 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — With another wet snowstorm on Utah‘s doorstep, UDOT avalanche crews are ready for another round.  They are as busy as they’ve ever been and using up their artillery at an unprecedented pace.

“This is one of the snowiest winters that we’ve had in recent memory,” said John Gleason, UDOT Director of Communications.

Big storms have loaded the slopes with snow, all season long, creating avalanche danger in many areas.  Heavy snow increases the risk to roads below.

“This year, we’re seeing snow in places that we usually don’t experience snow, and in those areas that we’re more accustomed to it, we’re seeing much more of it than before,” Gleason said. 

Tuesday crews cleaned up naturally triggered avalanches, and avalanches they intentionally triggered themselves in several canyons across the state.

In Daniels Canyon, on US 40, UDOT crews were still cleaning up an avalanche that hit the road Friday.  The road was back open Saturday, but there was still a lot of cleanup work to do in order to mitigate the risk to the road.

“In Daniels Canyon, we haven’t had a slide that hit the road since the 1990s,” Gleason said. “So it’s a really uncommon, rare, event.“

A large avalanche in Huntington Canyon has kept SR 31 closed for several days.  Crews spent the entire day clearing snow, with a lot more work to do.

“This was a big one,” the communications director said. “We’re considering keeping the road closed until after the next round of storms. So, we could be looking at a closure that lasts the rest of this week.“

Avalanches in Provo Canyon have kept them busy all season, and they were back at work again Tuesday.

Here’s another indication of how busy they’ve been.  On a typical year, UDOT closes Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche mitigation 12 to 15 times a season. This year they’ve already closed the canyon more than 20 times, and more storms are coming.

“We’ve gone through a season’s worth of mitigation supplies already, and we’ve had to restock in the last few weeks,” he said. 

They’ve used all of the artillery shells for the howitzers that they use to trigger slides.

There has not been a lot of downtime for the people who keep the roads safe from avalanches. 

“On the days that they’re not doing this avalanche control work, they’re out there working on the equipment. They’re making sure that they’re ready to go for the next round so, every bit of appreciation, they deserve,” said Gleason.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Flaming Gorge Dam...
Alex Cabrero

Heavy snowpack delays water releases at Flaming Gorge

Managers paused water releases from Flaming Gorge Dam months early this week because of this winter’s deep snowpack.
21 hours ago
The Northeast braces for heavy snow and winds that could cause widespread power outages and road ha...
Elizabeth Wolfe, Dakin Andone and Monica Garrett

First nor’easter of the season causing power outages, travel woes

A rapidly intensifying nor'easter bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding to the U.S. Northeast is already causing power outages and making travel difficult, if not impossible, in some areas.
21 hours ago
Mountains covered by smow...
Carter Williams

Utah’s mountains near mid-March record ahead of arriving atmospheric river event

Some of Utah's mountain ranges could receive two feet or more of snow this week, which would likely put this year's snowpack into a league of its own for mid-March.
2 days ago
A major spring nor'easter is in the making and will have far-reached effects on the Northeast and N...
Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist

First nor’easter of the season set to hit the Northeast and New England

Much of the Northeast and New England so far has experienced an unusually quiet winter season (aside from areas around the Great Lakes). However, it is all changing this week.
2 days ago
An avalanche blocking of SR 31 in Huntington Canyon. (Emery County Sheriff's Office)...
Michael Houck

SR 31 closed until Thursday due to avalanches

A part of Huntington Canyon will remain closed for the week as cleanup crews remove avalanche debris.
3 days ago
The collapsed roof. (KSLTV)...
Shelby Lofton

‘Very rough wake up:’ Heavy snow causes roof collapse for a Morgan County family

A family living in a Morgan County house got a rude awakening Sunday morning when their roof caved in due to the heavy snow.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Overworked crews continue avalanche cleanup work