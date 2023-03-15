A simple rule to help build savings habit

SALT LAKE CITY — Sticking to a budget and building up savings can be a challenge. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua explains a way to “Save more and worry less” by using a simple rule.

The key to this method is paying yourself first.

Financial planner Cathy Curtis said this method is an easy way for people to budget and save money. It’s called the 50 — 30 — 20 rule.

The numbers refer to the share of take-home pay that you set aside for different areas of your life:

50% of a paycheck goes to necessities “Must have” items like food, housing or transportation

30% goes to discretionary spending, or the “wants” column Entertainment, travel and shopping

20% goes to savings and paying down debt

The key is setting aside that 20% and then budget the remainder for needs and wants afterward.

Make sure to automate that savings where possible.