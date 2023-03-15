Tips for saving money on your spring break trip

SALT LAKE CITY — Spring break for a lot of Utah families is just around the corner. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua has ways to “Save more and worry less” as you plan your trip this year.

Budgeting spring break can be a challenge since most people are trying to skip town at the same time. So how can you pay less for the much-needed trip? Here are a few factors and some tips from CNN:

1. Be flexible with where you go.

Choose a destination that’s traditionally cheaper than others. A website like Google Flights can help you compare flight prices for destinations all in one place.

2. Don’t be set on traveling Saturday to Saturday.

Avoid flying on busy days during peak travel weeks like spring break.

Check prices to see which date combos get you the best deal on flights.

3. Use travel rewards and cash back.

See if you have any extra travel rewards you can use for flights.

You might have extra hotel points that can get you a few free nights.

4. Keep your budget in mind.

You’ll want to be realistic about how much you might spend on activities on your trip as well.

5. Be strategic with food spending.

You can plan to hit the nearest grocery store and eat some meals where you’re staying.

When you’re booking a hotel, keep an eye out for ones that offer free breakfast to help save some money during your stay.

Or combine meals — eat a brunch and dinner instead of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

6. Look for free activities you can add to the itinerary.

If you’re at a resort, check the calendar to see what activities are happening.

Other options would be a popular hike in the area or maybe some live music at a local park.