Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35B deal

Mar 15, 2023, 10:31 AM
T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. (Michael Steele/Getty Images vi...
T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal. (Michael Steele/Getty Images via CNN)
(Michael Steele/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds is about to have a nice payday.

T-Mobile announced Wednesday that it’s buying budget wireless provider Mint Mobile in a larger deal for up to $1.35 billion. The acquisition of Mint Mobile’s parent Ka’ena Corporation will also include Ultra Mobile, an international calling service, and wireless wholesaler Plum.

Reynolds, who purchased a minority ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019, will stay on in his “creative role on behalf of Mint,” where he serves as a spokesperson, according to a press release announcing the deal.

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

When Reynolds bought a stake in Mint, he called the decision “a bit unconventional” in a statement at the time. “Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies,” he said.

Mint Mobile was created in 2016 with the goal of delivering an “affordable, premium wireless” service direct to consumers, according to its website. In his 2019 statement, Reynolds said he was “excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology.”

T-Mobile hopes to boost its own prepaid services with the acquisition of Mint Mobile. CEO Mike Sievert assured customers that Mint’s $15 per month pricing plan would stay in place in a YouTube video Wednesday featuring Reynolds. The brand’s two founders will also stay on to manage what “will generally operate as a separate business unit,” according to the release.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile.” wrote Sievert.

The deal is expected to close later this year, with the final price dependent on Ka’ena’s performance.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Science & Technology

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. ...
Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

Facebook’s parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
2 days ago
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 11: In this photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft l...
Marcia Dunn

Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission

Four space station astronauts are back on Earth after a quick SpaceX flight home.
5 days ago
New TSA ID tech...
Jed Boal

Salt Lake International first airport with new TSA tech to speed up lines

The TSA showed off the next generation of identity verification technology for travelers at Salt Lake International Airport on Thursday. 
7 days ago
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...
Barbara Optutay

Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

After a former Twitter employee couldn't access his work computer and Twitter's HR couldn't tell him if he was an employee anymore, he did what is what's considered the new normal in Twitter: tag Elon Musk in a tweet.
9 days ago
Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith speaks at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit at the Salt Palace Convention Cen...
Logan Stefanich

Qualtrics receives $12.4B offer to go private

A $12.4 billion offer would convert Qualtrics, a Provo-born company co-founded by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, from a public company to private ownership.
10 days ago
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter ...
Associated Press

Twitter glitches as links, images fail to load

Twitter is experiencing a bevy of glitches as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and Tweetdeck stopped working for others.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
T-Mobile to buy Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile in $1.35B deal