Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: Manuel, 10, loves climbing; hopes to be adopted by an active, loving family

Mar 15, 2023, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — With a quick hand and sturdy foot, 10-year-old Manuel wastes no time scaling the walls at Momentum Indoor Rock Climbing in Sandy.

“Manuel loves to climb. Basically anything that can be climbed, he will climb it,” said Rylee Evans, Manuel’s youth connections advocate at Raise the Future.

Climbing comes natural to Manuel, who enjoys being active and playing sports.

“We’ll play basketball, play horse, and he always beats me; he’s pretty good,” Evans said.

Evans has worked with Manuel for about two years as a mentor and role model.

“He’s super fun and funny, and he has a lot of ideas,” Evans said. “And he’ll tell you what he thinks, you just have to get past that shyness first.”

Manuel’s shyness is one way he protects himself. He’s lived in foster care for more than five years, and in that time, lived in multiple placements.

“The first few years of foster care were very turbulent for him. He’s only recently found stability,” Evans said.

When getting to know Manuel, it was clear he values one-on-one time. He talked about his love of school and math, his favorite TV show Naruto, and his love of candy and ice cream.

“He has the best memory of any kid in the world. If I tell him something, he’ll always remember it. He’s super smart,” Evans said.

Manuel wants to remember what it feels like to have a loving and supportive family. He wants to trust that his next connection will be the one that lasts.

“He’s a kid that is going to need a long transition into a home because I don’t think he’ll trust immediately that it will be forever until that’s proven,” Evans said.

To learn more about Manuel, please contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

More on Momentum Indoor Climbing:

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Wednesday's Child

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Autum, 13, dreams of living on a ranch with loving parents

Autum, 13, has been in foster care for almost a year. She loves ice skating and animals and dreams of living in the country on a ranch. She also hopes to be adopted by loving parents one day.
15 days ago
Wednesday's Children trio...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings want family that will keep them together

At Airborne Trampoline Park in Draper it was only a matter of minutes before siblings Phillippe, Elias, and Lazuli were flipping into foam pits and scaling the trampoline padded walls.
28 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Raise the Future chosen as Team Giannis’ beneficiary for NBA All-Star Game

As the NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City approaches, several local charities have been chosen as beneficiaries, including Raise the Future, KSL TV’s Wednesday's Child partner.
1 month ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brothers AJ, William enjoy science, desire to be part of a family

AJ, 11, and William, 13, both enjoy science, but their personalities are quite different. The brothers have been in foster care for five years and desire to feel included and part of a family.
2 months ago
Susan at the GemStudio in Provo. (KSL-TV)...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Susan, 18, wants a family to love, guide her through life

Susan, 18, is preparing to graduate from high school and go off to college. She has been in foster care for three and a half years, but is desperate to be adopted and have a family that will love, guide and support her through life.
2 months ago
Wednesday's Child is Domanic...
Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Domanic wants to connect with a family that loves him

At Bricks and Minifigs in South Jordan you’ll find a treasure trove of LEGO® sets. From special characters to exotic cars, it’s heaven on earth for 10-year-old Domanic.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Wednesday’s Child: Manuel, 10, loves climbing; hopes to be adopted by an active, loving family