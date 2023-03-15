Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Broadway at the Eccles announces 2023-2024 season

Mar 15, 2023, 5:33 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm
Carole Mikita's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — From the wives of King Henry VIII to Michael Jackson, the 2023-2024 Broadway season at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City brings a varied experience to audiences.

It begins with a sentimental favorite — “My Fair Lady.”

Victor Hamburger, vice president of the Mountain Region for Broadway Across America, said the score is familiar to generations.

“This production comes straight from Lincoln Center, and this just beautiful set and amazing cast is going to bring this show home.”

The Broadway touring company performs this Nov. 12-18.

Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering in The National Tour of MY FAIR LADY. (Jeremy Daniel)

And just before Christmas, audiences will be uplifted by the return of the ever popular “Mamma Mia!”

“You know the songs. You’ll be singing them all week leading up to the show, and you’ll be singing them for a month afterwards,” Hamburger said.

With the show-stopping ABBA tunes, it runs from Dec. 19-24.

MAMMA MIA! London 2021-2022 cast (Brinkhoff Mögenburg)

Hamburger then described the newest Broadway hits coming our way.

2024 opens with “Six” — telling the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII from their perspective.

“It’s fun, it’s vibrant, it’s empowering, most importantly, and it brings out the queen in all of us!”

Performances of “Six” run from Jan. 9-21.

The North American tour Boleyn Company of SIX. (Joan Marcus)

The fascination with pop icon, Michael Jackson, comes to the stage with “MJ the Musical.”

Hamburger said this one took him back to his childhood.

“Remembering how influential Michael Jackson was growing up and leads up to his world tour, the Dangerous Tour in 1992, that really changed the music business.”

It will be at the Eccles from Feb. 27 through March 3.

Myles Frost and cast in MJ (Matthew Murphy)

And from the big screen to the Broadway stage, “Pretty Woman” makes it Salt Lake debut.

This is the story from famed Hollywood director, Garry Marshall, Hamburger said.

“With music by Bryan Adams, who we all know from the 80s, who’s such a wonderful composer and singer, and it has that Broadway pedigree.”

“Pretty Woman” opens April 2, with shows continuing through April 7.

Pretty Woman The Musical — Hamburg production. (Morris Mac Matzen)

Twenty legendary Bob Dylan songs are reimagined in Broadway’s “Girl from the North Country.”

“These classic songs like ‘All Along the Watchtower’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ weave this amazing story together that a lot of us can relate to.”

This new theatrical experience brings performances June 11-16.

The Cast of Girl From The North Country on Broadway. (Matthew Murphy)

And rounding out the season is the dynamic and every popular “Hamilton,” here for an extended stay.

“We’ll have five amazing weeks of ‘Hamilton,’ and we’re so excited that this community has embraced this show so much.”

“Hamilton” will be here July 3-Sept. 1.

Company – HAMILTON National Tour (Joan Marcus)

So, Broadway magic once again inhabits the Eccles stage.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

FILE - Members of the Irish band U2, from left, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton a...
Associated Press

In unusual step, U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known songs

In reimagining 40 of their best-known songs, U2 recognized that many fans would experience them through earphones connected to a device in their pockets — rather than being belted out onstage.
2 days ago
(Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO)...
Carter Williams

What did ‘The Last of Us’ get right and wrong about Salt Lake City?

Many Utahns took notice of Sunday night's season finale of "The Last of Us," as it put Salt Lake City at center stage.
3 days ago
This combination of photos shows promotional art from Oscar-winning films, top row from left, "All ...
Associated Press

How (and where) to watch Oscar-winning films (mostly) online

Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the historic win for Michelle Yeoh. Stories of family permeated 2022 cinema and winners this year, as did big-budget blockbusters (even if they were denied top honors Sunday night). Even the Oscars itself is now streaming — you can find the star-studded ceremony on Hulu. […]
3 days ago
Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everythi...
Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win directing, writing Oscars

The writing-and-directing duo the Daniels won three Oscars apiece on a dominant night for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
3 days ago
Daniel Kwan embraces Michelle Yeoh after he and Daniel Scheinert won the Oscar for best original sc...
Sandra Gonzalez

Oscar winners 2023: See the full list

The film '"Everything Everywhere All at Once' won seven of the ten categories it was nominated for during Sunday night's Oscars.
4 days ago
Students at the Jean Massieu School for the Deaf are excited to meet new people at the National Hig...
Brooke Williams

National Deaf High School Theatre Festival scheduled for SLC this month

The National Deaf High School Theatre Festival will be held in Salt Lake City March 16-19, and the final performance will streamed live for viewers at a distance.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Broadway at the Eccles announces 2023-2024 season