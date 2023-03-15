Broadway at the Eccles announces 2023-2024 season

SALT LAKE CITY — From the wives of King Henry VIII to Michael Jackson, the 2023-2024 Broadway season at the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City brings a varied experience to audiences.

It begins with a sentimental favorite — “My Fair Lady.”

Victor Hamburger, vice president of the Mountain Region for Broadway Across America, said the score is familiar to generations.

“This production comes straight from Lincoln Center, and this just beautiful set and amazing cast is going to bring this show home.”

The Broadway touring company performs this Nov. 12-18.

And just before Christmas, audiences will be uplifted by the return of the ever popular “Mamma Mia!”

“You know the songs. You’ll be singing them all week leading up to the show, and you’ll be singing them for a month afterwards,” Hamburger said.

With the show-stopping ABBA tunes, it runs from Dec. 19-24.

Hamburger then described the newest Broadway hits coming our way.

2024 opens with “Six” — telling the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII from their perspective.

“It’s fun, it’s vibrant, it’s empowering, most importantly, and it brings out the queen in all of us!”

Performances of “Six” run from Jan. 9-21.

The fascination with pop icon, Michael Jackson, comes to the stage with “MJ the Musical.”

Hamburger said this one took him back to his childhood.

“Remembering how influential Michael Jackson was growing up and leads up to his world tour, the Dangerous Tour in 1992, that really changed the music business.”

It will be at the Eccles from Feb. 27 through March 3.

And from the big screen to the Broadway stage, “Pretty Woman” makes it Salt Lake debut.

This is the story from famed Hollywood director, Garry Marshall, Hamburger said.

“With music by Bryan Adams, who we all know from the 80s, who’s such a wonderful composer and singer, and it has that Broadway pedigree.”

“Pretty Woman” opens April 2, with shows continuing through April 7.

Twenty legendary Bob Dylan songs are reimagined in Broadway’s “Girl from the North Country.”

“These classic songs like ‘All Along the Watchtower’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ weave this amazing story together that a lot of us can relate to.”

This new theatrical experience brings performances June 11-16.

And rounding out the season is the dynamic and every popular “Hamilton,” here for an extended stay.

“We’ll have five amazing weeks of ‘Hamilton,’ and we’re so excited that this community has embraced this show so much.”

“Hamilton” will be here July 3-Sept. 1.

So, Broadway magic once again inhabits the Eccles stage.