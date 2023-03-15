Close
NATIONAL NEWS

US issues travel alert for Spring breakers in Mexico

Mar 15, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm
Tourists enjoy 'Playa Tortuga' one day after the passage of Hurricane Delta on October 8, 2020 in C...
Tourists enjoy 'Playa Tortuga' one day after the passage of Hurricane Delta on October 8, 2020 in Cancun, Mexico. Hurricane Delta made landfall in the Mexican east coast in the morning of Wednesday October 07, between Cancún and Playa del Carmen, forcing evacuations in touristic areas. Governors of regions of Quintana Roo and Yucatán reported no deceases nor major damage to the infrastructure. The powerful category 2 storm is expected to increase its power as it approaches the US Gulf coast. American National Hurricane Center informed Delta will move inland by late Friday 09. (Photo by Harold Alcocer/MediosyMedia/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harold Alcocer/MediosyMedia/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department issued a travel alert Wednesday for Americans planning to spend Spring break in Mexico.

The alert warns travelers to “exercise increased caution” especially after dark at Caribbean beach resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, which have been plagued by drug gang violence in the past.

“U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution in the downtown areas of popular spring break locations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, especially after dark,” according to the alert.

The State Department also noted that U.S. citizens “have become seriously ill or died in Mexico after using synthetic drugs or adulterated prescription pills.”

That warning followed reports that some pharmacies in Mexico freely offer sedatives and other drugs that can only be sold with prescriptions in the United States. The Mexican pills are often counterfeit and contain the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The alert also noted that “unregulated alcohol may be contaminated, and U.S. citizens have reported losing consciousness or becoming injured after consuming alcohol that was possibly tainted.”

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence along the Caribbean coast, the crown jewel of Mexico’s tourism industry.

In 2022, two Canadians were killed in Playa del Carmen, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

In 2021, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

