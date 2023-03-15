Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
5B45

Everyday tips to make reading fun and engaging for young children

Mar 15, 2023, 5:38 PM
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Reading is essential for a child’s development, but it can be a struggle to get them to engage with books. 

Parent Alexis McComb said over the last year she has seen her 5-year-old gravitate toward reading. McComb makes it a point to keep reading fun and silly when they do school assignments together.

“Seeing her open up her little books that they send home, and she was just going to town the way that she sounds it out, it’s amazing,” said McComb. “I feel like her imagination is just way more than it was before she started school.”

Her daughter was one of the dozens who got to pick out a new book and stuffed animal from the Sandy Elementary School’s library for a Read Across America day event.

“It’s fun, so I think it makes them want to read,” McComb said.

Angela Oviatt, an instructional coach at Sandy Elementary, said events like these are one way to help your little ones engage in the stories. She said her biggest tip for parents is to incorporate reading into everyday activities, like pointing out signs during car rides.

“You are looking at the signs, what letters do you see, what words can you make that start with that same letter, what sound does that make,” Oviatt suggested.

Another tip is to act out the stories you are reading to your children who aren’t old enough to read themselves, Oviatt said. 

“If you are that kind of fun parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle that can do funny voices, do that, so that they are engaged, and they are pulled into the story,” she said.

Oviatt also suggested setting goals, like reading a birthday card from grandma, as another way to make reading fun.

“Find something so that it makes it meaningful to them and help them achieve that goal,” she said.

For more ideas and resources on how to get your child excited about reading, visit 5B45kids.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

5B45

Ella Stoddard packs gift bags for children...
Ashley Moser

5B45: Teaching children empathy through regular service projects

When the Stoddard family learned about the nearly 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools who don’t know where their next meal will come from, they knew they needed to help.
1 month ago
Noah and Riley Fullmer with their mother, Barb Fullmer, while they create their Gratitude Tree. (KS...
Ashley Moser

‘Gratitude Tree’ helps toddlers express love while learning how to write

Utah family uses a creative activity to help young children practice reading and writing, while learning about love and gratitude.
4 months ago
FILE: Kathy Dalton takes time to teach her kids about nature while they explore the outdoors. (Sour...
Ashley Moser

Nature can help your little ones learn how to count

Preschool directors for the Stokes Nature Center say one of the best and easiest ways to teach your little ones how to count is by going on a walk.
5 months ago
Back to school brings changes in routines which can be hard for them to navigate. In this 5B45 repo...
Ashley Moser

Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come

We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Back to school brings changes in routines which can be hard for them to navigate. In this 5B45 report, a childhood development expert offers some advice.
7 months ago
Audie Quinn, 3, has been going to classes at Kindermusik with his mom for the last nine months. (KS...
Ashley Moser

Music helps to ignite all areas of child development

Getting about a dozen toddlers to focus is not as difficult as you would expect when music is involved.
8 months ago
Childhood development experts say simple tasks like trips to the grocery store and cooking dinner a...
Ashley Moser, KSL TV

Use everyday activities to teach your young children how to talk, read and count

Childhood development experts say simple tasks like trips to the grocery store and cooking dinner are perfect opportunities to teach your young children vital skills.
10 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Everyday tips to make reading fun and engaging for young children