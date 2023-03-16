Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Charges against Orem man accused of running over 2 boys in horse corral upgraded to murder

Mar 16, 2023, 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:42 pm
A car is upside down in a corral....
Two Eagle Mountain children playing in a corral were killed when police say they were hit by a speeding car in May 2022. On Thursday, a judge ruled evidence from a blood test given to the driver after the crash can be used in his manslaughter trial. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)
(Utah County Sheriff's Office)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An Orem man accused of crashing into a horse corral in Eagle Mountain, running over and killing two young boys who were playing inside, is now facing upgraded charges of murder.

The amended charges were filed against Kent Cody Barlow, 25, on Wednesday. He is now charged in 4th District Court with two counts of murder, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

Former Utah County Attorney David Leavitt charged Barlow with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. He said at the time that he only filed two criminal charges so there would be no room for a plea bargain.

“We are changing the culture of criminal justice in Utah County,” he said. “We don’t intend to plea bargain any case like this.”

On Wednesday, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, who defeated Leavitt in last year’s election, filed the amended charges.

In the new court filing, prosecutors cite the section in Utah law that states a person may be charged with murder if that person “acting under circumstances evidencing a depraved indifference to human life, knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and thereby caused the death of another.”

A charge of manslaughter is filed when prosecutors believe someone causes the death of another by acting recklessly.

Deputy Utah County Attorney Tim Taylor, the spokesman for the office, said the key to the upgraded charges is the “depraved indifference to human life.” After Gray took office, he said the new Utah County Attorney took a look at the Barlow case with a fresh set of eyes. From Gray’s perspective, Barlow knowingly engaged in conduct that showed a depraved indifference to life, Taylor said.

“You know people use that road, that there are homes out there. You’re acting with that depraved indifference to human life knowing that speeding cars can kill people, but you’re engaged in that conduct anyway,” he said.

On May 2, Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson, both 3 years old, were playing with toy trucks in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables when Barlow, who had been “drifting” his vehicle and going 80 mph to 100 mph near 2300 North and 16000 West in Eagle Mountain, hit a bump and lost control of his car, according to charging documents.

Barlow’s vehicle crashed through several fences, two horse stables and two corrals, causing a path of destruction of at least 345 feet, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Both boys were run over and ended up 75 feet from where they were playing. Both of them died instantly.

Blood drawn from Barlow’s body was analyzed and “showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamines at a very high level,” charging documents state.

Barlow was notified of the amended charges at a court hearing Thursday morning.

Because new charges were filed, Barlow has a right to request a new preliminary hearing even though a judge has already bound him over to stand trial on the manslaughter charges. Taylor said a whole new hearing could be held, or the judge could request arguments be submitted in writing since an in-person hearing has already been held. Barlow also has the right to file an objection to his amended charges. Taylor said what happens next in the case will likely depend on how the defense responds to the amended charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Chopper 5)...
Tamara Vaifanua

Great Salt Lake symposium evaluates future, impacts of shrinking lake

Talks were underway Thursday on the University of Utah campus about the future of the Great Salt Lake, as part of the annual Stegner Center’s symposium.
13 hours ago
Neighborhood in central Eden experiences flooding in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 16, ...
Madison Swenson

Gov. Cox issues executive order allowing state employees to help with flooding

Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Thursday giving all state employees eight hours of administrative leave to assist with local flooding needs, if so desired.
13 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

South Salt Lake man upcycling old electronics, giving them to less fortunate

A handyman in South Salt Lake accepts donations of E-waste items and upcycles them to give away to the less fortunate.
13 hours ago
A family of five and another man were rescued on Wednesday from the other side of a flash flood by ...
Emily Ashcraft

Family of 5 rescued in Snow Canyon from the other side of a flash flood

A family of five from South Florida and a St. George man were caught on the other side of a flash flood in Snow Canyon, in southern Utah, on Wednesday.
13 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Debbie Worthen

Salt Lake County requests public help with sandbags

Salt Lake County Emergency Services is asking the public for help filling sandbags.
2 days ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Andrew Adams

Heavy rains lead to flooding in Highland neighborhood as community leaders eye weeks ahead

Crews worked most of the day Wednesday to place sandbags and divert flood waters in a Highland neighborhood.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Charges against Orem man accused of running over 2 boys in horse corral upgraded to murder