Boy hospitalized after being buried by snow in Alta roof slide

ALTA, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after he was buried by snow that fell from a roof in Alta.

According to a press release from the Alta Marshal’s Office, a deputy arrived at the condominium within minutes of the 5:23 p.m. call and began searching for the child with an avalanche probe.

The boy was eventually found and removed from the snow. At the time, he was in a semi-conscious condition, according to the release.

The 9-year-old was then taken by ambulance to a medical helicopter that transported him to Primary Children’s Hospital “in an improved and stable condition.”

“The Marshal’s Office is not releasing names at this time as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident which appears to be accidental in nature,” the release stated.

Other responding agencies included: the UDOT Avalanche Forecasting team, Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol, Unified Fire Authority, and the Alta Ski Patrol.