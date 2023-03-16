Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Pleasant Grove High School cleared after bomb threat

Mar 16, 2023, 3:37 PM
FILE PHOTO (Pleasant Grove Police Department/Facebook)...
FILE PHOTO (Pleasant Grove Police Department/Facebook)
(Pleasant Grove Police Department/Facebook)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Students were placed on lockdown and then evacuated for a bomb threat at Pleasant Grove High School.

According to Dominic Adamson with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, they received a call with a bomb threat to Pleasant Grove High School.

Police are investigating but have not found any “credible threats.”

The school was put on a lockdown while hallways were cleared and then police were able to evacuate classrooms.

All students have been evacuated and police continue to investigate.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Ex-Kaysville firefighter pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

A former Kaysville firefighter admitted Tuesday to having a sexual conversation with an undercover officer pretending to be a teenage girl.
16 hours ago
Gas bill...
Matt Gephardt

Gas company increasing bills for customers on fixed payments plan

If you're told you're going to pay the same price for 12 months, you wouldn't expect the price to go up. But when the natural gas company raised the rates on a Payson woman, she decided to Get Gephardt to investigate.
16 hours ago
(Harrisville Police Department/Facebook)...
Madison Swenson

Harrisville police looking to identify attempted vehicle burglar

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person involved in an attempted vehicle burglary in Harrisville.
16 hours ago
Snow slid off a roof, burying a boy who was rescued from the slide and hospitalized. (Utah Avalanch...
Madison Swenson

Boy hospitalized after being buried by snow in Alta roof slide

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after he was buried by snow that fell from a roof in Alta.
16 hours ago
Tooele City said past floods have prepared it for future floods. (Mark Less/KSL TV)...
Alex Cabrero

Learning from past floods, Tooele has made preparations for future water

Rainwater was moving quickly down the curbs off 70 South in Tooele. However, most people who live along this road know it’s nothing compared to what’s possible.
16 hours ago
(Chopper 5)...
Tamara Vaifanua

Great Salt Lake symposium evaluates future, impacts of shrinking lake

Talks were underway Thursday on the University of Utah campus about the future of the Great Salt Lake, as part of the annual Stegner Center’s symposium.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Pleasant Grove High School cleared after bomb threat