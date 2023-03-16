Pleasant Grove High School cleared after bomb threat

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Students were placed on lockdown and then evacuated for a bomb threat at Pleasant Grove High School.

According to Dominic Adamson with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, they received a call with a bomb threat to Pleasant Grove High School.

Police are investigating but have not found any “credible threats.”

The school was put on a lockdown while hallways were cleared and then police were able to evacuate classrooms.

All students have been evacuated and police continue to investigate.