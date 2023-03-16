LOCAL NEWS
Pleasant Grove High School cleared after bomb threat
Mar 16, 2023, 3:37 PM
(Pleasant Grove Police Department/Facebook)
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Students were placed on lockdown and then evacuated for a bomb threat at Pleasant Grove High School.
According to Dominic Adamson with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, they received a call with a bomb threat to Pleasant Grove High School.
Police are investigating but have not found any “credible threats.”
The school was put on a lockdown while hallways were cleared and then police were able to evacuate classrooms.
All students have been evacuated and police continue to investigate.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- How close is Utah to permanent daylight saving time? (pageviews: 18850)
- UPDATE: Two found dead in Spanish Fork home, one in custody (pageviews: 14909)
- One dead, one missing, 11 rescued in Buckskin Gulch (pageviews: 14462)
- What did 'The Last of Us' get right and wrong about Salt Lake City? (pageviews: 11788)
- Yellowstone experiences multiple small earthquakes Monday (pageviews: 8461)
- Man in serious condition after surviving fall over 15 feet into slot canyon (pageviews: 7672)