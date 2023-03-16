Ex-Kaysville firefighter pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor

OGDEN, Utah — A former Kaysville firefighter admitted Tuesday to having a sexual conversation with an undercover officer pretending to be a teenage girl.

Andrew Austin Leonard, 29, was charged with enticing a minor and dealing in materials harmful to a minor, third-degree felonies. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal to a reduced count of attempted enticement of a minor, a third-degree felony, and in exchange, the harmful materials charge was dropped.

“The parties stipulate to credit for time served, release from jail at the date of sentence,” court documents read. “The state stipulates that the defendant, if (he) successfully completes probation, will be able to petition the court to reduce the felony conviction to a class A misdemeanor.”

Leonard was accused of beginning a conversation on Jan. 7 with an undercover officer from the Roy Police Department posing online as a 13-year-old girl. The conversation turned sexual in nature, and at one point Leonard said he would go to jail but still asked for explicit photographs, a police booking affidavit states.

“Austin would make comments about the person, stating, ‘You’re very brave!’ and making statements about wanting to see” explicit photos, adding, ‘You can do it. Be brave,'” the affidavit alleges.

The Roy police officer used background details from several photographs sent by Leonard and a social media platform to identify who he was and where he worked. The officer noted that he believes Leonard took the photos while at work.

Leonard was fired from the Kaysville Fire Department after his arrest.