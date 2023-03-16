Close
CRIME

Bullet strikes Salt Lake City home in overnight shooting

Mar 16, 2023, 5:39 PM
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public for information after a Salt Lake City home was damaged in an overnight shooting.

Officers received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area of 1500 South and Main Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers initially responded to the scene, they did not find any property damage or evidence, according to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department. But several hours later, a community member said they found a bullet hole in the wall of their home.

Later, officers found multiple shell casings on the ground of that same home.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries, adding that the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, officers believe the shots were fired from a dark colored vehicle traveling west on Van Buren Avenue,” the release stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 23-53197.

