Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Video shows rescue of family trapped by flood waters in Southern Utah

Mar 16, 2023, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm
Ladd Egan's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – A Florida family with three young children was trapped by flash flooding in Snow Canyon State Park Wednesday afternoon after a dry wash quickly turned into a raging river.

Luckily, a bystander saw the out-of-town family—with children ages two, four and six—head out on their hike before the floodwaters started to flow. He called for help around 4:30 p.m. once he saw the river form.

“Within five to ten minutes that whole thing went from dry to raging,” said Cody Ballantyne with Washington County Search and Rescue.

Ballantyne describes the rescue as daring and complicated and also a race against time because of the rain, cold temperatures and rising waters.

“The kids were all really cold, shivering uncontrollably, so we were just really worried about them,”  Ballantyne, who is the assistant commander of high-angle rescue team said.

Once rescue crews arrived on scene, they quickly noticed another danger: a large waterfall just downstream from the family that Ballantyne estimated to be a 50 foot drop.

“Anyone that went over that falls it was certain death,” he said. “So we were well aware of that danger.”

The team moved upriver from the waterfall and placed several safety teams in the water in case anyone got swept away. They then went to work to rescue the family.

“We brought blankets across and we started to warm them up, talk to them, console them, be there for them,” Andy Rushton, the assistant commander of swift water rescue team said.

Rushton said the family did everything right by waiting for help because the rushing waters even knocked him and one other rescuer off their feet as they crossed the swift rapids.

“We’re getting pushed downstream 10, 15, 20 feet,” he said. “If that father would have tried to carry his 2-year-old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old across there was no way it was going to have a good ending to that story.”

Ballantyne and Rushton said rescuers took the mom across first so that the kids would have a parent on each side. They then tried to make it seem like an adventure for the kids so that they wouldn’t be afraid.

“The team pulled me across and brought me the four-year-old female,” Ballantyne explained. “She was really cold, shivering, and really nervous.”

The rescue team made sure that as they transported the children that they didn’t even touch the raging waters below them.

“It was special for me because I do have a daughter that same age and so just holding her and getting her across,” Ballantyne said. “It kind of took on like it was my own child and just wanted to keep her safe and want to hold her close.”

The rescue operation was successful and everyone was carried to safety. The all-volunteer team said it was a proud moment to help a family in need and that they felt like all their hard training paid off.

The search and rescue team said spring break season is a very busy time for them and they remind those visiting Southern Utah to always be aware of the potential for flash flooding.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Matt Rascon, Jed Boal, Eliza Pace, KSL TV

KSL+: The story of Elizabeth Smart, 20 years later

Her story captured the attention of Utah and much of the country when she was kidnapped at 14.
20 hours ago
Jason Peck with his sons...
Ayanna Likens

How an outpatient program helped Salt Lake man overcome substance abuse

A Salt Lake man is sharing his story of overcoming opioid use and how Intermountain Health's outpatient program helped him.
20 hours ago
Tremonton flooding...
Mike Anderson

Flooding reminds Box Elder residents of 2017 troubles

Homeowners in Box Elder County said they're seeing some harsh reminders of the flooding in 2017 as they watched similar scenes unfold Wednesday night.
20 hours ago
(Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Madison Swenson

Bullet strikes Salt Lake City home in overnight shooting

Police are asking the public for information after a Salt Lake City home was damaged in an overnight shooting.
20 hours ago
Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...
Tamara Vaifanua

How to protect your money against scammers

Financial website Kiplinger talks about how to protect yourself from falling victim to scam artists.
20 hours ago
Visitors explore The Narrows along the Virgin River on July 15, 2014 in Zion National Park, Utah. Z...
Carter Williams

Why Zion’s popular Narrows hike could be closed for months

The Narrows and all routes that exit through it at Zion National Park are currently closed to hiking and canyoneering.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Video shows rescue of family trapped by flood waters in Southern Utah