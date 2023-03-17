LOCAL NEWS
Man dies after falling at South Jordan construction site
Mar 17, 2023, 5:36 AM
(Steve Griffin/Deseret News)
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 70-year-old man died after falling 10 feet and hitting his head at a construction site Thursday morning.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on a site located at 11100 S. 2865 West in South Jordan. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said.
The cause of the man’s fall remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
