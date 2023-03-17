Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man dies after falling at South Jordan construction site

Mar 17, 2023, 5:36 AM
FILE PHOTO (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)...
FILE PHOTO (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)
(Steve Griffin/Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 70-year-old man died after falling 10 feet and hitting his head at a construction site Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on a site located at 11100 S. 2865 West in South Jordan. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said.

The cause of the man’s fall remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

