Coworker says man injured in violent crash off of I-215 faces long road to recovery

SALT LAKE CITY — Two weeks after a violent collision off of the Interstate 215 west belt left a driver critically injured with extensive injuries, coworkers of the man said he remained in a medically-induced coma while facing a long road to recovery.

On March 3, investigators said a Utah Highway Patrol trooper observed a driver heading northbound at a high rate of speed. The trooper, according to detectives, attempted to catch up with the car, but it turned at an offramp and collided with another car at the 700 North intersection.

A coworker of the man in the car that was hit said Nabin Pokhrel suffered breaks to numerous bones including both femurs and remained sedated on a ventilator.

Michael Moorehead, who had remained in contact with Pokhrel’s wife, said the man also was also fighting pneumonia.

“He had his lungs collapse,” Moorehead told KSL TV. “They’ve got it back under control and everything and they found some fluid in there too and they’ve been working on draining it out and everything, so some slight setbacks here and there but nurses are optimistic that he’s still on the right path.”

Moorehead acknowledged though that the path to recovery could be up to six months.

“His wife is due in July,” Moorehead added. “With all of their family not in this country and everything, she’s really held it together really well and it’s really admirable.”

Moorehead said Pokhrel was one of his company’s hardest workers and was well-liked there.

“We were heartbroken to hear that it happened to somebody just so important to us,” Moorehead said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department was handling the investigation into the crash. An inquiry about the status of the investigation Thursday evening was not immediately met with a response.

Moorehead urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

“It’s the perfect storm of wrong place, wrong time,” Moorehead said. “It’s just a reminder that any little decision you make could, you know, change somebody’s life.”

Moorehead organized a GoFundMe account* to help the family with medical and other expenses.

“We’re just happy he’s looking toward making a full recovery, all things considered,” Moorehead said.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.