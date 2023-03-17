Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

West Valley parents arrested in abuse of 3-month-old with 4 broken bones

Mar 17, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:12 am
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...
FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)
(Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The parents of a 3-month-old child have been arrested for investigation of child abuse after the infant girl was found to have multiple broken bones, according to police.

Joseph Michael Christopher Coleman, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated child abuse, while Jacob Alex Coleman, 30, was arrested for investigation of child abuse.

On Tuesday, the baby was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered she had “two fractures on her tibia, a fracture on her femur, and a fracture on one of her ribs,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Doctors later told police that “the rib fracture and a fracture in the femur have already started healing which shows they were approximately two weeks old and did not occur the same time as the two fractures to the tibia,” the affidavit states. Detectives were also informed that these types of injuries “are usually caused by someone pulling the leg extremely hard with an abrupt movement such as shaking.”

While Jacob Coleman was talking to the medical staff, he stated, “We know we messed up,” doctors told police, according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Joseph Coleman said, “it was his fault, and he may have been too aggressive” while changing the girl’s diaper, the affidavit alleges. “While putting Joseph into handcuffs, Joseph stated he knew he messed up.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A car crashed on the 700 North offramp from I-215 in Salt Lake City on March 3. (Scott Winterton/De...
Andrew Adams

Coworker says man injured in violent crash off of I-215 faces long road to recovery

Coworkers of the man who was injured in the crash said he remained in a medically-induced coma while facing a long road to recovery
11 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
KSL TV

West Haven teacher to be honored as latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

KSL TV has teamed with the Utah Jazz and Instructure to honor some of Utah's most valuable educators this year.
11 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Steve Griffin/Deseret News)...
Cassidy Wixom

Man dies after falling at South Jordan construction site

A 70-year-old man died after falling 10 feet and hitting his head at a construction site Thursday morning.
11 hours ago
Amy Olsen...
Matt Gephardt

Utahns cleared of DUI accusations are forced to pay to get their licenses back

Amy Olsen has her driving privilege back now, but it cost her $255. For her, it is a frustrating ordeal that began months earlier when a trooper pulled her over.
1 day ago
FILE: The waterfalls at Gunlock State Park in spring 2019. Utah Division of State Parks officials a...
Shelby Lofton

Search and rescue teams warn Utahns about dangers of playing in floodwater

With this year's runoff expected to be higher than Utahns have seen in the last few years, search and rescue teams are getting ready for water rescues.
1 day ago
Snow surveyors use a federal snow tube to measure the current snowpack at the Atwater SNOwpack TELe...
Carter Williams

Utah got its ‘A+’ snowpack. Does that mean major flooding next?

KSL went deep in the mountains to get a firsthand look at how close we are to a record-breaking snowpack year.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
West Valley parents arrested in abuse of 3-month-old with 4 broken bones