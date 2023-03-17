Biologists are able to track wolverine for the first time

SALT LAKE CITY — After capturing and collaring a wolverine, biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources were able to track its behaviors.

A year ago, in March 2022, a wolverine was found and collared for the first in Utah.

The collar indicated the wolverine is quite the traveler! Within a span of three weeks the fierce animal:

covered 214 miles

migrated an average of .43 miles each hour (Although according to DWR, it sometimes covered up to 3 miles in an hour – as the crow flies – in areas with over five feet of snow!)

crossed from one side of the Uintah Mountains to the other, four different times!