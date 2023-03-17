Close
LOCAL NEWS

Biologists are able to track wolverine for the first time

Mar 17, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm
(Utah DWR)...
(Utah DWR)
(Utah DWR)
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — After capturing and collaring a wolverine, biologists with the Division of Wildlife Resources were able to track its behaviors.

A year ago, in March 2022, a wolverine was found and collared for the first in Utah.

Utah DWR captures, collars and releases wolverine; only 8th confirmed sighting since 1979

The collar indicated the wolverine is quite the traveler! Within a span of three weeks the fierce animal:

  • covered 214 miles
  • migrated an average of .43 miles each hour (Although according to DWR, it sometimes covered up to 3 miles in an hour – as the crow flies – in areas with over five feet of snow!)
  • crossed from one side of the Uintah Mountains to the other, four different times!

