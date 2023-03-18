CRIME
Man killed in Ogden shooting
Mar 17, 2023, 9:14 PM
(KSL TV)
OGDEN, Utah — A 34-year-old man died Tuesday following a shooting in Ogden.
Lt. John Cox with the Ogden Police Department said officers received multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of 2900 South and Childs Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were administered, but the victim — identified as 34-year-old Robert Bien, of Ogden, Utah — died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with video footage, or who may have witnessed what occurred, has been asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228.
