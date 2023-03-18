Police shoot man at Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah —A man was in critical condition after police shot him during a confrontation at a home in Taylorsville late Friday.

Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to a call at the home near 4400 South 2200 West at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The caller said a man at the home was suicidal.

“It was reported to the officers that he suffered from some PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and was possibly schizophrenic,” Hill said. “He was armed and had cut his neck and had potentially some other wounds.”

A news release said the 35-year-old man threatened police with scissors and a “large, bowie-type knife.”

The officers made contact with the man. “Once inside the home, there was an altercation where, ultimately the officers, two officers, discharged their firearms,” Hill said.

A news release said the officers tried to use a number of “less-lethal tools” but they did not calm the man.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired. Five officers were at the scene.

The is hospitalized and in critical condition.

Police have not released his name.

The Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the shooting along with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.